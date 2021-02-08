Apple TV+ receives four ‘AARP Movies for Grownups Awards’ nominations

AARP The Magazine has announced the nominees for the upcoming Movies for Grownups Awards, with Apple TV+ productions receiving four nominations.

For two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers. AARP’s Movies for Grownups continues its commitment to celebrate quality content by expanding to honor standout TV programs in new categories.

“Each year at Movies for Grownups, we spotlight films that feature today’s crucial issues and top grownup talents. In this pandemic year, when movies loomed larger than ever in our lives, we are excited to have such a bumper crop of masterworks — and to recognize achievements on TV for the very first time,” said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic.

Hoda Kotb, NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchor and co-host of “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna,” will host the Awards ceremony broadcast by Great Performances on Sunday, March 28 at 8 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/moviesforgrownups and the PBS Video app. The MFG Awards winners will be announced on March 4 at www.aarp.org/moviesforgrownups.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods), Demián Bichir (Land), Bill Murray (

On The Rocks, Apple TV+), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), and Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7).

In the Best Intergenerational category, Hillbilly Elegy, Minari, On the Rocks (Apple TV+), The Father, The Life Ahead

In the inaugural year, Movies for Grownups Awards has added categories in Television/Streaming, the nominees for Best Series are Perry Mason, Succession, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), The Crown, and This Is Us.

The Television/Streaming nominees for Best Actress are Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple TV+), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Regina King (Watchmen), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek).

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Bill Murray, the On The Rocks and Ted Lasso teams, and Jennifer Aniston on the first four Apple TV+ nominations for the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards!

The complete list of the Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees:

• Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: Minari, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

• Best Actress: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit), Robin Wright (Land)

• Best Actor: Ralph Fiennes (The Dig), Tom Hanks (News of the World), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), Gary Oldman (Mank)

• Best Supporting Actress: Candice Bergen (Let Them All Talk), Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian), Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

• Best Supporting Actor: Demián Bichir (Land), Bill Murray (On the Rocks), Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

• Best Director: Lee Daniels (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Regina King (One Night in Miami), Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods), Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7), George C. Wolfe (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

• Best Ensemble: Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, One Night in Miami, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7

• Best Intergenerational: Hillbilly Elegy, Minari, On the Rocks, The Father, The Life Ahead

• Best Buddy Picture: Bad Boys for Life, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Da 5 Bloods, Let Them All Talk, Standing Up, Falling Down

• Best Screenwriter: Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods); Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies (News of the World), Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

• Best Time Capsule: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, One Night in Miami, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, The Trial of the Chicago 7

• Best Grownup Love Story: Emma., Ordinary Love, Supernova, Wild Mountain Thyme, Working Man

• Best Documentary: A Secret Love, Crip Camp, Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy, Dick Johnson Is Dead, Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation

• Best Foreign Language Film: Another Round (Denmark), Bacurau (Brazil), Collective (Romania), The Life Ahead (Italy), The Weasels’ Tale (Argentina)

• Best Series: Perry Mason, Succession, Ted Lasso, The Crown, This Is Us

• Best TV Movie/Limited Series: Mrs. America, Small Axe, The Queen’s Gambit, Unorthodox, Watchmen

• Best Actress (TV/Streaming): Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), Regina King (Watchmen), Laura Linney (Ozark), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

• Best Actor (TV/Streaming): Jason Bateman (Ozark), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird), Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)