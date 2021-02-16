Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trims Apple stake by 6%

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trimmed its stake in Apple by about 6%, selling 57.16 million shares, during the fourth quarter, according to a 13-F securities filing. Apple is still Berkshire Hathaway’s largest stock holding.

Julia La Roche for Yahoo Finance:

Berkshire Hathaway now holds 147.6 million shares of Verizon, a stake valued at around $8.6 billion at the end of 2020, making it the 6th largest position in the famed stock picker’s portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway also disclosed new stakes in Chevron (CVX) and E.W. Scripps & Co. (SSP). Berkshire snapped up 48.4 million shares of Chevron and 23.07 million shares of E.W. Scripps in the quarter, the filing shows.

The filing also shows that Berkshire boosted its stakes in pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie (ABBV), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), and Merck (MRK), positions first disclosed in the third quarter of 2020. Berkshire sold all of its Pfizer (PFE) shares… Berkshire sold all of its shares in Barrick Gold (GOLD), a position first disclosed in the second quarter of 2020.