iPhone 12 Pro Max sees higher demand than iPhone 12 mini

Initial demand for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini appears to be similar to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models released in October, with the more expensive smartphone seeing longer lead times, according to JP Morgan.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

JP Morgan’s Samik Chatterjee notes that pre-order lead times for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which became available for pre-order on Friday, started off by tracking at 12 days and 22 days, respectively.

That’s “quite similar” to delivery times for the previous two iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models released on Oct 23. Current lead times are improving for the iPhone 12, while remaining stable for the seemingly more popular iPhone 12 Pro.

Delivery dates for the iPhone 12 have dropped to eight days in week four of availability, down from 10 days in week three. For the iPhone 12 Pro, aggregate lead times remain at about 24 days, pretty stable from the previous week’s times of 23 days.