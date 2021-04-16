‘Mr. Lucky’ comedy film from Robert Zemeckis coming to Apple TV+

Twin screenwriters Aaron and Jordan Kandell have sold an original comedy pitch to Robert Zemeckis’ production company ImageMovers. Mr. Lucky is in early discussions with Apple Studios as a distribution partner, Variety reports.

Zemeckis is the Academy Award-winning director of Forrest Gump, the Back to the Future franchise, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Death Becomes Her, Contact, The Polar Express, Cast Away, What Lies Beneath, and more.

Matt Donnelly for Variety:

Zemeckis will develop and produce the film, titled Mr. Lucky, which sources compared to emotional and comedic romps like Planes, Trains and Automobiles. The film, inspired by a true story, is described as a high concept rom-com that explores luck, and how tragedy and triumph, disaster and fortune are all in the way we choose to view them. Apple Studios, currently nominated for two Academy Awards, continues to pile pedigreed films onto its slate.

MacDailyNews Take: Like bears to honey.

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018