Apple plans move to randomized product serial numbers starting later this year

4 Comments
“it has long been possible to determine the date and location that a product was manufactured based on the current format.”
Sounds incredibly useful to me, knowing your device digital birth certificate.
“Readers would often use serial numbers to glean more information about their devices.”
Again, what is the problem knowing more about your prized purchase?
“The randomized format would likely not be decipherable, or at least hard to, and it could also help to reduce fraud.”
What fraud? This short article begs more questions than it answers…
On several occasions the serial number helped me determine that an advertised Apple device was not what the seller said it was (eg advertising an older MacBook Pro as a newer model). So if anything the randomised serial numbers make fraud easier.
… and no more recalls for products manufactured between this date and this date or within this serial number range as you will no longer be able to determine if you qualify. Even Apple might not be able to determine it with a truly randomised serial number.
What a load of complete and utter trip, LieTeller. You’ll be able to enter the serial number into a site and you’ll still find out what model a particular device is, so what’s the difference besides your incompetence and ignorance?
Here’s one such site:
https://everymac.com/ultimate-mac-lookup/
Here’s one from Apple:
https://checkcoverage.apple.com/
Here’s more info from Apple:
https://support.apple.com/en-au/HT201608