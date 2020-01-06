Apple plans move to randomized product serial numbers starting later this year

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, Apple has indicated that it plans to update its serial number format to a randomized alphanumeric string for future products starting in late 2020…

[Users] would often use serial numbers to glean more information about their devices. The randomized format would likely not be decipherable, or at least hard to, and it could also help to reduce fraud.