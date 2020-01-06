Apple can make 2020 its strongest year in India, experts say

Live Mint:

The year 2019 saw a complete turnaround in Apple’s market share and presence in India, fuelled by attractive price drops on previous generation iPhone models (iPhone XR), affordable newer flagship premium models (iPhone 11) and attractive schemes on other products.

Not only older and new-generation models but also Apple Watches, AirPods Pro and Mac desktops witnessed a great adoption in the country.

Going forward, [a] thrust on manufacturing high-end iPhones locally along with the first-ever flagship retail store would give Apple a booster in the price-sensitive smartphone market in 2020, say industry experts.

Apple topped the premium smartphone segment by garnering a massive 51.3 per cent share in the ₹35,000 and above price segment in the third quarter (July-September period). Apple also regained top position in the premium segment in India in the second quarter with an overall share of 41.2 per cent.

Mac desktops helped Apple register record growth in the India market in the July-September period, according to the company.