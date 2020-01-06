Apple launches annual ‘Back to University’ promotion in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil

Apple today launched its annual Back to University promotion in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil, offering students and teachers free Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones or free Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones with purchase of an eligible Mac, iPad Pro, or iPad Air.

Juli Clover, MacRumors:

With the purchase of an eligible Mac, which includes the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro, students can get free Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones.

With the purchase of an iPad Pro or iPad Air, Apple is providing free Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. Students can also choose the BeatsX Earphones instead, or choose to pay an additional fee to upgrade to the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones.

Macs and ‌iPad Pro‌ models are available at a discounted educational price when purchasing through the Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea educational stores, with discounts up to A$320, NZ$360, R$ 1.780 or KRW 271,000 on qualifying devices. The education stores also offer AppleCare+ protection plans at a 20 percent discount.