Apple, Facebook to face off on privacy at CES 2020

Apple for decades has ignored CES, often overshadowing it with their own events and announcements.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

That makes it all the more surprising that Apple is sending an exec to Las Vegas this week to appear on a panel about privacy. The discussion, scheduled for 1 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday, will feature Apple senior director of global privacy Jane Horvath. All the more interesting is that Facebook will also be represented on the panel by Erin Egan, the social network’s VP for public policy and chief privacy officer.

MacDailyNews Take: Facebook’s Privacy Officer? Pfft. Now, there’s a job to rival Microsoft’s Quality Inspector or Samsung’s Innovation Chief. Facebook’s Privacy Officer. What a joke.

The two companies differing positions on the use of consumer data reflects their contrasting business models—where Facebook’s business is driven by targeted advertising, Apple primarily relies on the sale of products and services.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, fireworks ensue!