LG delivers Apple TV app to 2018, 2019, and 2020 smart TV models

LG Electronics in 2020 announced 13 new LG OLED models led by three new art-inspired GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, 88- and 77-inch class Real 8K models and an all-new OLED screen size – 48-inch. Unveiled at CES 2020, the new LG OLED TVs – and new 8K and 4K LG NanoCell LCD TVs – are designed to deliver exceptional picture quality and innovative design with upgraded performance and artificial intelligence-enabled features that bring movies, sports and video games to life.

The 2020 LG OLED ZX Real 8K models, delivering four times more detail than 4K TV and 16 times more than HDTV, exceed the strict requirements established by the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA) official industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs. The 88- and 77-inch LG OLED models are among the first to earn the new CTA 8K Ultra HD logo.

For 2020, while offering new versions of the two popular 4K UHD series (models CX, BX) in 77- (CX only), 65- and 55-inch class sizes, LG is also bringing the unparalleled picture quality of LG OLED TV to an all-new screen size – 48-inch. This 4K UHD unit (model OLED48CX) reproduces even sharper picture quality with 8 million-plus pixels on the 48-inch screen, density comparable to that of a 96-inch 8K TV.

New for 2020, the Apple TV app allows customers to subscribe and watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels as well as access their iTunes video library and buy or rent more than 100,000 films and TV shows. Customers with 2018 and 2019 LG TV models will also be able to enjoy the Apple TV app this year.

Source: LG Electronics USA

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is smartly spreading Apple TV far and wide which will help not only Apple TV+, but also help fuel the sale of devices within the Apple ecosystem. People will want iPhones and iPads for Apple TV app and Apple TV+ continuity.