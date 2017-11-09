“Al Franken has again raised alarms about how Facebook and Google are misusing the ‘unprecedented power’ they wield over how the public gets information,” Steve Dent reports for Engadget.

“In a speech yesterday, he pointed out that while the firms control 75 percent of all news traffic referrals, both allowed Russia to interfere in US politics despite obvious signals,” Dent reports. “‘The government has a responsibility to ensure that these corporations do not endanger our national security, our democracy or our fundamental freedoms,’ Franken said.”

“‘The content creators that rely on [those] platforms to reach consumers have lost all their leverage,’ he said. ‘Google, Facebook and Amazon have used their algorithms to extract unfair terms and fees from those dependent on their platforms,'” Dent reports. “A recent example of that is Facebook’s recent “pay to play” experiment that relegated publisher’s articles in six markets from the main News Feed to a harder-to-reach area called the Explore Feed. That caused a stark drop in organic traffic for sites in those countries, something that would force publishers to make up the deficit by buying ads instead. Facebook said that it wasn’t planning on releasing the service globally, but many publishers found the mere presence of the test alarming.”

Read more in the full article here.