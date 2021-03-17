Beleaguered Intel enlists former ‘I’m a Mac’ actor Justin Long to talk down Apple Silicon in new ads

Beleaguered Intel has enlisted former “I’m a Mac” (and “I’ll Obviously Do Pretty Much Anything for Money”) actor Justin Long in a series of new ads that aim to talk down Macs with superior Apple Silicon processors by comparing them to PC laptops handicapped with Intel snails.
Long stars in a series of ads called “Justin Gets Real” on Intel’s YouTube channel, beginning each video by introducing himself as “[Hello, I’m a…] Justin – just a real person doing a real comparison between Mac and PC.”
In one ad, Long promotes the flexibility of Windows laptops, specifically the Lenovo Yoga 9i versus a MacBook Pro… Other ads include Long throwing shade on Intel’s behalf towards Apple’s lack of touchscreen Macs, the inability to plug more than one external display into M1 Macs, and the variety of different options available for laptops powered by Intel.
This isn’t the first time Long has featured in ad campaigns for Apple rivals. In 2017, the actor starred in a series of Huawei commercials promoting the company’s Mate 9 smartphone.
MacDailyNews Take: Beleaguered Intel’s fear is palpable and delicious!
Tellingly, none of these beleaguered Intel Justin Long ads focus on the processors, just weak sauce about touchscreens on laptops, a greater range of “choice” (as if more slow, hot Intel-hobbled soon-to-be-landfilled PC laptops is somehow desirable), etc.
Talk about believing in the products that you are hawking. He was ok in the Mac ads (the PC guy was much better)…but as an actor, he is not all that good….no surprise there.
You mean the Apple silicon that already powers iPhones and iPads, which people use far more than personal computers at this point? Pfft. Whatever, Intel. With even Windows moving to ARM, virtualization will still be an option. Intel had its chance, not our fault they squandered it. :/
Another Intel weak move and an actor of sorts that will do anything for money.
This smells of flop sweat and extreme desperation on the part of intel.
Apple could hire PC and show his lap literally lighting on fire from using a PC, but it would only legitimize this fantastically desperate move. Let Intel keep showing it’s insecurity for the world to notice. They would have been smarter to try to ignore this until they can get their chip fabs working, but some people just like bashing their face with a rake, over and over. I say let them.
It maybe fitting to mix imagery…
He should be wearing Zune-brown shirt and pants during the shoot.
Dire Intel.
I am having trouble figuring out who would be his target audience? Perhaps the aging Intel executives that hired him?
The first one would have been truer if they would have just kept handing him dongle after dongle.
I smell disparation…
I can’t wait to see “Hi, I’m a… John.” 😂
Your comment was inspired! Well done.
TRAITOR!!!
Well, I suppose since the Can-You-Hear-Me-Now Verizon guy jumped ship it’s all a ship show now.
Still disappointing. I know it shouldn’t be, but I really loved those ads. And there was no dispute (as Mr. Buster above notes) that John Hodgman was the superior comedic force in them. They wouldn’t have worked without such a great actor anthrophomorsed as a PC.
Those ads are REALLY terrible.
F*$)ing traitor!!! If you needed the money that bad Justin then you should’ve started an Onlyfans! I would’ve subscribed!
Had he invested all his pay from 2006 in AAPL, it would be up over 40x now. Probably a better payday than any Intel commercial.
They wanted to do a funeral procession like Microsoft’s iPhone funeral procession, then they discovered that Intel chips are better suited to cremations.