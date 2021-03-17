Beleaguered Intel enlists former ‘I’m a Mac’ actor Justin Long to talk down Apple Silicon in new ads

Beleaguered Intel has enlisted former “I’m a Mac” (and “I’ll Obviously Do Pretty Much Anything for Money”) actor Justin Long in a series of new ads that aim to talk down Macs with superior Apple Silicon processors by comparing them to PC laptops handicapped with Intel snails.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Long stars in a series of ads called “Justin Gets Real” on Intel’s YouTube channel, beginning each video by introducing himself as “[Hello, I’m a…] Justin – just a real person doing a real comparison between Mac and PC.”

In one ad, Long promotes the flexibility of Windows laptops, specifically the Lenovo Yoga 9i versus a MacBook Pro… Other ads include Long throwing shade on Intel’s behalf towards Apple’s lack of touchscreen Macs, the inability to plug more than one external display into ‌M1‌ Macs, and the variety of different options available for laptops powered by Intel.

This isn’t the first time Long has featured in ad campaigns for Apple rivals. In 2017, the actor starred in a series of Huawei commercials promoting the company’s Mate 9 smartphone.