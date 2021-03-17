Beleaguered Intel enlists former ‘I’m a Mac’ actor Justin Long to talk down Apple Silicon in new ads

15 Comments

Beleaguered Intel has enlisted former “I’m a Mac” (and “I’ll Obviously Do Pretty Much Anything for Money”) actor Justin Long in a series of new ads that aim to talk down Macs with superior Apple Silicon processors by comparing them to PC laptops handicapped with Intel snails.

Intel snail

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

Long stars in a series of ads called “Justin Gets Real” on Intel’s YouTube channel, beginning each video by introducing himself as “[Hello, I’m a…] Justin – just a real person doing a real comparison between Mac and PC.”

In one ad, Long promotes the flexibility of Windows laptops, specifically the Lenovo Yoga 9i versus a MacBook Pro… Other ads include Long throwing shade on Intel’s behalf towards Apple’s lack of touchscreen Macs, the inability to plug more than one external display into ‌M1‌ Macs, and the variety of different options available for laptops powered by Intel.

This isn’t the first time Long has featured in ad campaigns for Apple rivals. In 2017, the actor starred in a series of Huawei commercials promoting the company’s Mate 9 smartphone.

MacDailyNews Take: Beleaguered Intel’s fear is palpable and delicious!

Tellingly, none of these beleaguered Intel Justin Long ads focus on the processors, just weak sauce about touchscreens on laptops, a greater range of “choice” (as if more slow, hot Intel-hobbled soon-to-be-landfilled PC laptops is somehow desirable), etc.

See also:
• Adobe: Photoshop on Apple’s M1 runs 50% faster than 2019 Intel-hobbled MacBook
M1 benchmarks prove Apple Silicon outclasses nearly all Intel Macs
• Digital Trends reviews Apple’s M1 MacBook Air: ‘Blows Intel away; absolutely fantastic’
• TechCrunch reviews Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro: ‘Makes Intel’s chips obsolete’
•  Apple’s M1 Macs emulate some apps faster than Intel-based Macs can run them natively

15 Comments

  2. You mean the Apple silicon that already powers iPhones and iPads, which people use far more than personal computers at this point? Pfft. Whatever, Intel. With even Windows moving to ARM, virtualization will still be an option. Intel had its chance, not our fault they squandered it. :/

    Reply

    1. This smells of flop sweat and extreme desperation on the part of intel.

      Apple could hire PC and show his lap literally lighting on fire from using a PC, but it would only legitimize this fantastically desperate move. Let Intel keep showing it’s insecurity for the world to notice. They would have been smarter to try to ignore this until they can get their chip fabs working, but some people just like bashing their face with a rake, over and over. I say let them.

      Reply

  9. TRAITOR!!!

    Well, I suppose since the Can-You-Hear-Me-Now Verizon guy jumped ship it’s all a ship show now.

    Still disappointing. I know it shouldn’t be, but I really loved those ads. And there was no dispute (as Mr. Buster above notes) that John Hodgman was the superior comedic force in them. They wouldn’t have worked without such a great actor anthrophomorsed as a PC.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,