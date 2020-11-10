Apple’s M1 Macs emulate some apps faster than Intel-based Macs can run them natively

Apple’s M1, found in Macs such as the company’s Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro, is the most powerful chip it has ever created and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac.
M1 combines numerous powerful technologies into a single chip, and features a unified memory architecture for dramatically improved performance and efficiency. Apple’s M1 is the first personal computer chip built using cutting-edge 5-nanometer process technology and is packed with 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put into a chip.
M1 features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world’s best CPU performance per watt, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and breakthrough machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. As a result, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. With its profound increase in performance and efficiency, M1 delivers the biggest leap ever for the Mac.
Apple says that the newly-announced Macs running Apple’s M1 processor can run some Intel applications faster than Intel-based Macs can. This is the result of technology in macOS Big Sur called Rosetta 2.
“The three Mac models running the M1 processor include Rosetta 2, which allows them to run software compiled for Intel chips,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering at today’s M1 launch event. “Rosetta seamlessly runs apps built for Intel based Macs. So even without an app update, you can keep working on that Fusion 360 project, and get to the next level on your favorite game.”
“Thanks to Metal and M1, some of the most graphically demanding apps actually perform better under Rosetta than they did running natively on previous Macs with integrated graphics,” said the Apple exec.
MacDailyNews Take: We couldn’t have asked or hoped for more from macOS Big Sur’s Rosetta 2!
8 Comments
All that bragging is full of conditionals that ultimately render it meaningless. Sure it is Apple’s fastest chip that is faster than any iPad. But there is no common industry definition of what is a “low power” chip and what isn’t. So we have no idea if Apple is abandoning the high end or not, or how this compares to intel desktops or even console games.
The owner of a Mac Mini or iMac is not going to care if their chip draws 5 watts instead of 100. It all comes out of the wall anyway.
Low power means it has potential to scale. For entry-level today it is very good indeed. And for Pro tomorrow it is promising. But this is a transition, with all its inconveniences. This M1 Macs are for the most popular Macs on their respective segments.
Potential is not reality. The G4 chips were low powered and had plenty of “potential”.
It could make a difference to the person paying the electric bill. 🙂
Promising for Pro applications. Promising because emulation may or not may be faster today, but hopefully in the next 2-3 years it will be truly powerful. For myself is tempting to buy one of the M1 entry options this year to install my apps and see how it behaves.
For a more demanding Pro Mac who knows what Apple will do. I don’t think the M2 or M3 for a pro machine could compete in this segment with everything integrated. I hope Apple will be able to design separate components to unleash all the power it could produce on a separate GPU for example, and provide all the dedicated memory it needs. For next generation apps over 20 GB are available today. More CPUs could be packed on a dedicated silicon and so on. Apple could produce a very compact and powerful desktop Mac Pro and not charge 5 or 6k for an entry model.
I have a feeling that 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro may wait until M2. I found it interesting that presentation said (a few times) THIS transition will take “several years,” not within “two years.” I think Apple is reassuring pro customers latest Intel Macs will be fully supported for many years. It won’t be like the PowerPC to Intel transition, when quick transition was necessary (because of poor state of PowerPC).
Agreed. I went ahead and got the 16″ MBP, a while back, since I didn’t think it would get Apple silicon until at least the 2nd generation chip, if not 3rd.
…and certainly not until it can handle more than 16GB RAM.
Having a fast CPU does you no good if you’re constantly swapping to VM.