M1 benchmarks prove Apple Silicon outclasses nearly all Intel Macs

Apple in November introduced the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by the revolutionary M1 which easily outclasses Intel processors.

By far the most powerful chip Apple has ever made, M1 transforms the Mac experience. With its industry-leading performance per watt, together with macOS Big Sur, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU, up to 6x faster GPU, up to 15x faster machine learning (ML) capabilities, and battery life up to 2x longer than before. And with M1 and Big Sur, users get access to the biggest collection of apps ever for Mac. With amazing performance, remarkable new features, and stellar reviews, the new lineup of M1-powered Macs are an incredible value.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

By Apple’s own admission, the M1 is meant to be a power-efficient chip, and one that occupies the value-end of the entire Mac spectrum. The M1 versions of each model have effectively replaced all of the options for the MacBook Air and Mac mini in the Apple Store. For the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the M1 has taken over from the variant equipped with the 8th-generation Intel processors, and is being sold alongside the more current 10th-generation Intel chip-equipped versions. AppleInsider has run a series of benchmarks, putting an M1-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro against Macs used by its editorial staff. This is with the intention to see how much of an upgrade the M1 could be in other models.

In terms of single-core performance, the M1 MacBook Pro outshines all of the Macs on test, with a score that is a clear 54% better than its nearest rival, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. This makes it faster than a relatively-recent Intel Core i9, and even the Mac Pro’s Xeon, a chip family generally considered to be a workhorse of processing. It’s a somewhat similar story when you turn to the multi-core test, as the 7,395 achieved by the M1 is very impressive and beats the vast majority of the field. While it narrowly beats the 7,067 scored by the Core i9 in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac Pro’s Xeon-W retakes the lead with 8,632. For multi-core tasks, this demonstrates the M1 can outpace many Macs available today, and can keep pace with the high-performance processors used in the more premium end of the market.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s M1 outclasses and thoroughly embarrasses the Intel snail-maker. Now, Apple just needs to get Macs upgraded to Apple Silicon as quickly as possible!