Analyst: Apple can hit $3 trillion market value by mid-2022

Continuing demand for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro and other iPhone models is exceeding Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives’ most bullish expectations. Ives predicts that Apple can hit a $3 trillion market value by mid-2022.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead analyst Daniel Ives writes that recent supply chain checks in Asia continue to be “incrementally bullish” around iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro demand…

Based on those checks, Ives believes the supply chain saw iPhone unit builds in the low to mid 90 million range. In December, Ives forecast a number around 80 million with a possibility of builds in the mid-80 million range…

“We have not seen a launch trajectory uptrend such as this in a number of years for Apple and the only iPhone trajectory similar would be the iPhone 6 in 2014 based on our analysis,” Ives wrote.

The analyst believes that Apple has the potential to ship upward of 240 million units in 2021, with the possibility that it could hit an “eye popping” 250 million units. That’s well above Wall Street’s current forecast of 218 million units.