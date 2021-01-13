Tim Cook: Parler can return to App Store if they comply with Apple’s terms of service

Parler can return to the App Store according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, but they must first comply with the company’s App Store Terms of Service.

A handful of Big Tech companies including Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon moved to take down Parler over the weekend and Amazon’s cancelation of AWS hosting services forcing the Parler website offline, prompting a lawsuit by Parler against Amazon. Apple on Saturday followed Google and pulled Parler from the App Store.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Apple CEO Tim Cook said Parler could return to the App Store in an interview with CBS on Wednesday morning. The app needs only to comply with Apple’s Terms of Service to be reinstated, but it may be more complicated than that. “Parler has some issues with moderation,” Cook said. “Our hope is that they do that and get back on the store.” “We suspended them, we did not ban them,” Cook added, responding to a question referring to Parler’s CEO. “We have Terms of Service for our App store, and some of those Terms of Service he’s in violation of. All we’re asking is he meet the Terms of Service.”

MacDailyNews Note: Cook was on CBS This Morning to announce new new projects as part of Apple’s $100 million “‘Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.” Read more here.