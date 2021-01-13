Tim Cook: Parler can return to App Store if they comply with Apple’s terms of service

Parler can return to the App Store according to Apple CEO Tim Cook, but they must first comply with the company’s App Store Terms of Service.
A handful of Big Tech companies including Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon moved to take down Parler over the weekend and Amazon’s cancelation of AWS hosting services forcing the Parler website offline, prompting a lawsuit by Parler against Amazon. Apple on Saturday followed Google and pulled Parler from the App Store.
Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:
Apple CEO Tim Cook said Parler could return to the App Store in an interview with CBS on Wednesday morning. The app needs only to comply with Apple’s Terms of Service to be reinstated, but it may be more complicated than that.
“Parler has some issues with moderation,” Cook said. “Our hope is that they do that and get back on the store.”
“We suspended them, we did not ban them,” Cook added, responding to a question referring to Parler’s CEO. “We have Terms of Service for our App store, and some of those Terms of Service he’s in violation of. All we’re asking is he meet the Terms of Service.”
MacDailyNews Note: Cook was on CBS This Morning to announce new new projects as part of Apple’s $100 million “‘Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.” Read more here.
Yup. That’s exactly the right answer. Parler was left untouched on the platform until it violated the terms by inciting violence. Parler should be allowed back once they get the sh*t together. All you pearl clutching free speech (unless it’s not to your liking) tub thumpers can relax now. Can we get back to talking about apple products and services now?
You do know that Facebook was used to coordinate the Capitol “siege” and that Twitter incites violence every single second of every single day, but Apple has never “suspended” either of them, right?
What you fail to see is that Tim Cook is reading the public’s response to Apple removing the Parler app, seeing that he overplayed his hand, and is now trying to walk back his mistake.
Well stated!
Walk back how? Apple has consisistently said that Parler is welcome on the App Store if it complied with the store’s Terms of Service.
oh, my gosh, txuser. i’m sorry but i really have to call you out, STOP being so partisan and defensive, try being honest. PEOple like jack dorsey, mark zuckerberg, sundar pichai and others of their strain have been given enormous power and have misused that power. FOR LACK of sound judgment and self-awareness, they’ve allowed and encouraged their ‘fact checkers’ to suppress the rights of american citizens to dialogue and express opinions with which they disagree and that is just the least of their selective thumps. YOU keep referring to conservatives as bad actors when, in fact, facebook and twitter are rotten to the core with some of the most threatening and debased diatribes ever witnessed in the new digital world and allowed to stand. STOP operating with only half your brain, txuser. just be honest. it’s liberating.
Awesome takedown of partisan TxLiar and number one Apple Apologist on MDN! Unfortunately, his self righteous wrong headed know it all attitude will not change. He will never admit he is wrong or partisan so we continuue to call him out. It is what it is and he has ZERO CREDIBILITY…
It’s not any company’s job to dispense justice. They can carry whatever they chose. The guidelines they put are so that they can buy some faith from developers.
Where I do agree is that Parker should have other opportunities to distribute its iOS app, even if that means it’s own store.
I agree. But with great power comes great responsibility. Apple is the biggest player on the block. They should apply equal standards to all developers.
It’s fair for Tim to allow Parler back when they comply. Going forward It is equally important that all developers are treated equal.
It’s good to see Tim tying to find a way forward. Parler and apple should work together to find a solution that best suites the concerns of both companies.
AAPL is up 2.46 @ 131.26
“They can carry whatever they chose.”
This is just like saying, “The Woolworths lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina is a private company. They can do what they want.”
Exactly right, First then.
Cook … resign you moron.
Really?? Based on your ‘proposal’ I think we can assume that you are neither an Apple stock holder nor an Apple user. If you are then you are proposing the equivalent of cutting off your nose to spite your face.
Apple would be worth more, with more worldwide Mac and iPhone market share without the drag that is the self-righteous SJW Tim Cook wasting the company’s money and brand value on his own virtue-signaling pet projects.
Partisan SJW HYPOCRITE Cook limiting free speech in their App store, but buckle and comply under Communist China pressure in a heartbeat and say nothing of censorship in China. Yes, Cook please resign A.S.A.P you are not fair and balanced or a fighter for freedom you are THE poster child for corporate hypocrisy…
I’m not quite clear why you think the tragic fact that the People’s Republic of China has a totalitarian government that dictates what companies can or cannot say justifies giving the same powers to the United States Government.
Violence threats against Trumpers. Just on is this post on Facebook by Cynthia Johnson, a Michigan representative. This has been on facebook, and to my knowledge never removed. She was telling “trumpers” that they better watch out and she was calling to action “those who are soldiers” that they be dealt with and made to pay..Now she is backtracking yet it is still on youtube.
Other actions were threats to Conservative lawmakers and showing up at there house.
It’s publicly available to see that Twitter and Facebook have done a far better job than Parler to suspend violent behavior. Parler did not. This may be a function of their app being garbage and not having the resources to build an algorithm to help them keep on top of it.
I am no fan of Twitter or Facebook – Facebook especially. But you can check the receipts that Parler was not banned but suspended based on violations of terms of use. Parler should be allowed back when they can find better app developers – perhaps one of the morons that stormed the capital could have made better decisions in life and learned to code.
I was on Parler too and it was a sh*t show too. Social media in general is bad for your mental health and you have to approach them cautiously.
Receipts:
Tim Cook is a hypocrite.
Were any of those tweets from the seditious Occupant of the Oval Office?
Don’t be dishonest! Yes, you HATE Trump but don’t lose your mind if you still have one…
They literally state they don’t monitor your conversation, and that you are responsible for what you say. They do prohibit illegal behavior and do remove account of bad actors when this is violated. Parlor respects privacy and free speech with the same rules that have been used by the ACLU for court cases on free speech. How can Apple say they are not completely compliant?
Consistency is a key ingredient for someone to have moral authority. As long as Apple doesn’t ban/suspend Facebook and Twitter then Tim and company are nothing more than holier than thou hypocrites.
People need to put the computer down after the 3rd scotch.
Third ? I’m on second bottle !!
Tim Cook has made Apple an arm of the Chinese Communist Party. Tim Cook has destroyed all the goodness Steve Jobs poured into Apple. Tim Cook should not only resign, he should be indicted and convicted for treason.
Tim should be forced to only use Parler for social media for an entire year! 🤣
Yes, Cook is a disgrace and total HYPOCRITE!…
“Parler can return to the App Store according to Apple CEO Tim Cook,…”
That’s mighty white of you.
It’s the Apple App Store and they get to decide who goes there, just like it is your living room and you get to decide who goes there. The Government cannot require you to host black militants, and it cannot require Apple to host white supremacists. Fair is fair, and the First Amendment protects Apple just like it protects you.
“Parler is welcome back if they comply with ‘TOS’,” said Tim Cook, “…and bend the knee….”