Gene Munster: Apple iPhone has significant upside

Gene Munster, Loup Ventures co-founder and Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research, talk about Apple’s performance in 2019. They appear on “Bloomberg Technology.”

MacDailyNews Take: “iPhone 5G” will herald the Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles.

  1. Quite the opposite of what some analysts are saying. Things such as 5G iPhones won’t help Apple at all or there is a huge drop in China iPhone sales. It’s hard to tell who has the right information.

  2. Pierre Ferragu is a CORRUPT paid liar. He’s been wrong forever and has a ridiculous price target of 155 on Apple. If you listened to the French Trash, you missed out big time.

