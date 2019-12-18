Gene Munster: Apple iPhone has significant upside

Gene Munster, Loup Ventures co-founder and Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research, talk about Apple’s performance in 2019. They appear on “Bloomberg Technology.”
MacDailyNews Take: “iPhone 5G” will herald the Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles.
Gene Munster, Loup Ventures co-founder and Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research, talk about Apple’s performance in 2019. They appear on “Bloomberg Technology.”
MacDailyNews Take: “iPhone 5G” will herald the Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles.
In a milestone, California’s new statewide earthquake early warning smartphone app sent out its first public alert for a magnitude 4.3 earthquake…
U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is seeking to sell one its wireless-chip subsidiaries…
The highly competitive tech giants Apple, Google and Amazon have announced they are teaming up in an effort to make smart…
Apple today released public betas of iOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, and tvOS 13.3.1…
From across the other side of the world, a colleague has just accessed my Ring account, and in turn, a live-feed of a Ring camera in my apartment….
Apple announced the new Mac Pro after years of waiting for a cheesegrater tower to replace the rapidly aging and woefully unsuitable trashcan Mac Pro released in 2013….
Similarly to Tinder, Emoji Voter works by swiping through various emoji proposals which have been officially received by the Unicode Consortium…
A Taiwanese businessman has purportedly worked with a group of management staff at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility to obtain and assemble flawed iPhone parts…
Geekbench 5 benchmarks of base and mid-range Mac Pro processor options are now available…
The iPhone 11 models feature unprecedented hardware for capturing and processing better photos and videos…
3 Comments
Quite the opposite of what some analysts are saying. Things such as 5G iPhones won’t help Apple at all or there is a huge drop in China iPhone sales. It’s hard to tell who has the right information.
No. You find it hard, as always. Your cluelessness clutters this site endlessly – really it’s not that hard.
Pierre Ferragu is a CORRUPT paid liar. He’s been wrong forever and has a ridiculous price target of 155 on Apple. If you listened to the French Trash, you missed out big time.