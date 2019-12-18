Nine months in, Apple News+ isn’t wowing publishers

Apple News+, launched nine months ago, does not seem to be a cure-all for publishers’ business model issues.

Deanna Ting for Digiday:

The early results so far indicate that Apple’s move to offer a paid subscription service for news is having little impact on the bottom lines of publishers. While Apple News+ has helped with generating some additional revenue and reaching more international audiences, publishers indicate that the revenue generated from the initiative is, to date, modest.

“We’re happy to be on there because it’s another way to increase subscription revenue, but it’s not like it’s a huge boon for our business or anything like that,” one magazine exec said. To emphasize the point, this exec added: “It’s not really relevant.”