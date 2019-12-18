24+ iOS 13 tips to help you get things done

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

Apple says iOS 13 is installed on over half of the world’s active iPhones. I’ve been exploring it since it was announced at WWDC 2019 and thought some readers might enjoy a curated collection of some of the tips I’ve found since then.

One of the most welcome improvements in iOS 13 is the transformed Undo/Redo function:

Undo: Swipe right with three fingers on the screen.

Redo: Swipe left with three fingers on the screen to redo that change.

Share your ETA: New to Maps you can now let someone know your ETA. Tap the location you are trying to get to in the Maps app and look for the ‘Share ETA’ item above the words Add Person. Tap the latter and your selected contact(s) will be sent your estimated time of arrival.