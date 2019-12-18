How to enable or disable Deep Fusion and Smart HDR on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models

Glenn Fleishman, Macworld:

The iPhone 11 models feature unprecedented hardware for capturing and processing better photos and videos. But you may want to opt out or control two of those features: Deep Fusion and Smart HDR.

The two features both attempt to use many images captured continuously over very short periods to synthesize a photo with a large dynamic range, especially to avoid blown-out highlights and muddy shadow detail, while also preserving fine detail, like hair, fur, or textile textures.