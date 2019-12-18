Base and mid-range Mac Pro benchmarks show performance similar to iMac Pro

Geekbench 5 benchmarks of base and mid-range Mac Pro processor options are now available, showing how the Mac Pro performs relative to other Macs.

Juli Clover, MacRumors:

Based on the available scores, the 8-core, 12-core, and 16-core Mac Pro processors offer performance similar to the processors in the 2017 iMac Pro models. The base Mac Pro with an 8-core Xeon W chip has a single-core score of 1008 and a multi-core score of 7606, which is beaten out by the 8-core 2017 iMac Pro’s single core score of 1076 and multi-core score of 8120. Similar scores can also be seen in the higher-core Mac Pro models as well… The 16-core processor in the Mac Pro does win out over the 18-core processor in the 2017 iMac Pro when it comes to both multi-core and single-core performance, but there’s not a huge difference in score.

MacDailyNews Take: Expected. When the benchmarks for high-end Mac Pros with 24- and 28-core processor options appear, that’s where even the top-of-the-range iMac Pro with 18-core Xeon processor will get trounced in CPU benchmarks!

A fully-loaded iMac Pro (2.3GHz 18-core Intel Xeon W processor, 256GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC Memory, Radeon Pro Vega 64X with 16GB of HBM2 memory, 4TB SSD storage) retails for $14,299.

For reference, our top 16-inch MacBook Pro (2.4GHz 8‑core Intel Core i9, Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz, with 16MB shared L3 cache) benchmarks were 1,234 (single core) and 7,272 (multi-core) in GeekBench 5.