Base and mid-range Mac Pro benchmarks show performance similar to iMac Pro

Geekbench 5 benchmarks of base and mid-range Mac Pro processor options are now available, showing how the Mac Pro performs relative to other Macs.
Based on the available scores, the 8-core, 12-core, and 16-core Mac Pro processors offer performance similar to the processors in the 2017 iMac Pro models.
The base Mac Pro with an 8-core Xeon W chip has a single-core score of 1008 and a multi-core score of 7606, which is beaten out by the 8-core 2017 iMac Pro’s single core score of 1076 and multi-core score of 8120.
Similar scores can also be seen in the higher-core Mac Pro models as well… The 16-core processor in the Mac Pro does win out over the 18-core processor in the 2017 iMac Pro when it comes to both multi-core and single-core performance, but there’s not a huge difference in score.
MacDailyNews Take: Expected. When the benchmarks for high-end Mac Pros with 24- and 28-core processor options appear, that’s where even the top-of-the-range iMac Pro with 18-core Xeon processor will get trounced in CPU benchmarks!
A fully-loaded iMac Pro (2.3GHz 18-core Intel Xeon W processor, 256GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC Memory, Radeon Pro Vega 64X with 16GB of HBM2 memory, 4TB SSD storage) retails for $14,299.
For reference, our top 16-inch MacBook Pro (2.4GHz 8‑core Intel Core i9, Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz, with 16MB shared L3 cache) benchmarks were 1,234 (single core) and 7,272 (multi-core) in GeekBench 5.
I smell the return of $/mips only modernized.
Is it true the 2019 i9 iMac ( not iMac pro) has scores of 1200/7900?
Top of the line iMac Pro (Intel Core i9-9900K @ 3.6 GHz (8 cores)): 1252/8202
New Mac Pro (Intel Xeon W-3245 @ 3.2 GHz (16 cores): 1107/14451
New Mac Pro (Intel Xeon W-3265M @ 2.7 GHz (24 cores): 1096/17733
The iMac gets its speed from jacking up the CPU speed.
The Mac Pro gets its speed from jacking up the CPU cores.
I’ll wait for more real world numbers from the various teams that give input into Bare Feats. Those should be rather interesting.