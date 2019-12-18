Apple supplier Foxconn to look into alleged fraud involving $43 million in flawed iPhone parts

A crime ring allegedly profited handsomely by selling iPhone components that were supposed to be destroyed. Foxconn said on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into an alleged fraud.
A Taiwanese businessman has purportedly worked with a group of management staff at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility to obtain and assemble flawed iPhone parts, which are then sold under the guise of iPhone products manufactured at the Chinese production base.
The defective components would have been destroyed according to normal procedures. The businessman and his crime ring have made a fortune out of the illegal dealings, allegedly raking in NT$1.3 billion (US$43 million) over the past three years
MacDailyNews Take: If true, it sounds like Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant’s management staff has a few bad apples stealing bad Apples.
Maybe if China lost manufacturing jobs to America, they might manage the process better. But then again, are the moral values in America there to thwart that from happening here?
Given that the WSJ just exposed Amazon storefronts selling Amazon products that had been returned, disposed of, and then dumpster-dived, I’d say no.
Who said that crime doesn’t pay? Those people must have been living the sweet life with that amount of money.
In China it is off with your head on white collar crime if you are caught. Remember Mr. antifreeze toothpaste…..(he and his minions have no head).
In China, when weird crazy stuff happens, more often than not, it’s in Zhengzhou!
My father’s side of the family lives near Zhengzhou.