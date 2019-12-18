Resellers seek huge markups on hard-to-find AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you, three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit, are sweat and water resistant, and feature adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, plus easy setup for all your Apple devices, quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri,” and its Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Virtually every retailer already sold out of Apple’s new AirPods Pro [SRP $249], and resellers are offering these popular earbuds at hefty premiums.

Unfortunately, paying a big markup is probably the only way to get this accessory before Christmas or Hanukkah…

Anyone who hasn’t already ordered a pair of AirPods Pro should give up the idea of getting one anytime soon at the regular price…

Although traditional retailers are apparently no longer an option, resellers still have plenty of AirPods Pro in stock. These are companies or individuals who purchase products at full price, then turn around and sell them online at more than retail prices. Quite a few resellers are offering Apple’s latest in-ear headphones on eBay. Prices range from $329 to $349.