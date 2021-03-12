Adobe: Photoshop on Apple’s M1 runs 50% faster than 2019 Intel-hobbled MacBook

This week, Adobe updated Photoshop with native support for Apple’s M1 Macs. In an interview with Computerworld, Photoshop Product Manager Mark Dahm said that Photoshop runs 50% faster on an M1 MacBook compared to last year’s Intel-hobbled MacBook.

The M1 is the most powerful chip Apple has ever created and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac. M1 is optimized for Mac systems in which small size and power efficiency are critically important. As a system on a chip (SoC), M1 combines numerous powerful technologies into a single chip, and features a unified memory architecture for dramatically improved performance and efficiency. M1 is the first personal computer chip built using cutting-edge 5-nanometer process technology and is packed with an astounding 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put into a chip. It features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world’s best CPU performance per watt, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and breakthrough machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. As a result, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. With its profound increase in performance and efficiency, M1 delivers the biggest leap ever for the Mac.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

We compared an ‌M1‌ MacBook to a previous-generation MacBook similarly configured, and found that under native mode, Photoshop was running 50% faster than the older hardware. These great performance improvements are just the beginning, and we will continue to work together with Apple to further optimize performance over time. — [Photoshop Product Manager Mark Dahm] Dahm said that Photoshop ran sufficiently with Rosetta, in some cases even faster than it did natively on Intel Mac computers. Moving forward, Dahm said Adobe is looking forward to “bringing even more performance gains and Photoshop magic to life” on future Apple silicon chips.

MacDailyNews Take: Wait until you see what Apple’s M2 can do!

(We assume Dahm is talking about Photoshop performance on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, but the M1 MacBook Air is plenty fast, too.)