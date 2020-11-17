TechCrunch reviews Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro: ‘Makes Intel’s chips obsolete’

Apple last week unveiled the M1, the most powerful chip it has ever created and the first chip designed specifically for the Mac. Now, the reviews for the M1 MacBook Pro are arriving and it looks like Apple has indeed made Intel’s chips obsolete.

M1 is optimized for Mac systems in which small size and power efficiency are critically important. As a system on a chip (SoC), M1 combines numerous powerful technologies into a single chip, and features a unified memory architecture for dramatically improved performance and efficiency. M1 is the first personal computer chip built using cutting-edge 5-nanometer process technology and is packed with an astounding 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put into a chip.

M1 features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, the world’s best CPU performance per watt, the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer, and breakthrough machine learning performance with the Apple Neural Engine. As a result, M1 delivers up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, and up to 15x faster machine learning, all while enabling battery life up to 2x longer than previous-generation Macs. With its profound increase in performance and efficiency, M1 delivers the biggest leap ever for the Mac

Matthew Panzarino for TechCrunch:

I personally tested the 13” M1 MacBook Pro and after extensive testing, it’s clear that this machine eclipses some of the most powerful Mac portables ever made in performance while simultaneously delivering 2x-3x the battery life at a minimum. The M1 MacBook Pro runs smoothly, launching apps so quickly that they’re often open before your cursor leaves your dock. Video editing and rendering is super performant, only falling behind older machines when it leverages the GPU heavily. And even then only with powerful dedicated cards like the 5500M or VEGA II. Compiling projects like WebKit produce better build times than nearly any machine (hell the M1 Mac Mini beats the Mac Pro by a few seconds). And it does it while using a fraction of the power. Every click is more responsive. Every interaction is immediate. It feels like an iOS device in all the best ways… There is both a lot to say and not a lot to say about Rosetta 2. I’m sure we’ll get more detailed breakdowns of how Apple achieved what it has with this new emulation layer that makes x86 applications run fine on the M1 architecture. But the real nut of it is that it has managed to make a chip so powerful that it can take the approximate 26% hit in raw power to translate apps and still make them run just as fast if not faster than MacBooks with Intel processors… It’s pretty astounding… It’s just simply not a factor in most instances. And companies like Adobe and Microsoft are already hard at work bringing native M1 apps to the Mac, so the most needed productivity or creativity apps will essentially get a free performance bump of around 30% when they go native. But even now they’re just as fast. It’s a win-win situation… Apple has now shipped over 2 billion chips, a scale that makes Intel’s desktop business look like a luxury manufacturer. I think it was politic of Apple to not mention them by name during last week’s announcement, but it’s also clear that Intel’s days are numbered on the Mac and that their only saving grace for the rest of the industry is that Apple is incredibly unlikely to make chips for anyone else.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro makes Intel’s chips obsolete.

Now there’s a nice review that should open more than a few eyes.

Hey, Windows PC sufferers, enjoy your horrifically slow and inefficient PC laptops now, ya hear?! 🤣

Anybody want to buy some 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) units that are hamstrung with Intel Core i9 CPUs?

