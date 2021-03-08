Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to launch mixed reality headset in mid-2022 and AR glasses by 2025

In a research note for TF International Securities this weekend, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple plans to release its long-rumored mixed reality headset “in mid-2022,” followed by augmented reality glasses by 2025.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

“We predict that Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases: helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 2030–2040,” wrote Kuo. “We foresee that the helmet product will provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses and contact lens types of products are more likely to focus on AR applications.”

Kuo said several prototypes of Apple’s mixed reality headset currently weigh 200–300 grams, but he said that the final weight will be reduced to 100–200 grams if Apple can solve technical problems, which would be significantly lighter than many existing VR devices. Due to a complex design, Kuo expects the headset to be priced around $1,000 in the United States, in line with the price of a “high-end iPhone.”

Kuo believes Apple’s headset has the potential to provide an “immersive experience that is significantly better than existing VR products.”

Last month, The Information reported that the headset will be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements, along with two ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and advanced eye-tracking technology. The cameras would be able to pass video of the real world through the visor and display it to the user.