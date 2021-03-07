Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ sweeps Critics’ Choice Awards

Ted Lasso has swept the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, winning in all three categories in which it was nominated: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis who plays “Ted Lasso”), and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham who plays “Rebecca Welton”).

Ally Mauch and Jen Juneau :

Sudeikis beat out fellow nominees Hank Azaria (Brockmire), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy) for best actor, while the series triumphed over seven competitors, including Schitt’s Creek, Mom, What We Do in the Shadows, and The Flight Attendant.

Accepting the best actor in a comedy series and best comedy series awards in a hoodie — just as he did at last weekend’s Golden Globe Awards — Sudeikis, 45, gave a shout-out to ex Olivia Wilde and their kids (Daisy, 4, and Otis, 7 next month) in the latter speech.

“I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, ‘You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.’ … She was right.”