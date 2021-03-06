Apple discontinues iMac Pro, available ‘while supplies last’

With the Apple Online Store page for iMac Pro now sporting a “while supplies last” tagline, Apple appears to be on the verge of discontinuing the iMac Pro. Only the base model with no custom configurations is currently available.
The iMac Pro launched in December 2017, and while there have been a few tweaks to the available configurations over the years, it has received no substantial hardware updates over its lifetime. As a result, we have been recommending for some time that users not purchase the iMac Pro as a high-end standard iMac currently offers a better value.
It’s unclear whether the iMac Pro is being discontinued entirely or if Apple is selling through existing stock in advance of an update, but the unusual note about dwindling supplies suggests that the machine may indeed be on the verge of complete discontinuation.
MacDailyNews Take: Considered by many to be a stopgap machine to assuage “pro” users whole Apple scrambled to replace the Mac Pro after Apple’s lamentable “ignore the Mac professionals” period, for which the company eventually apologized, there is no longer a need for the iMac Pro. It’s emblematic of a mistake; a band-aid on a cancer. Sayonara.
Thankfully, Apple eventually woke up and we now have a real Mac Pro (can’t wait until models start dumping Intel for superior Apple Silicon)!
3 Comments
Apple would do well to consult Pro customers before ditching Intel processors in the Pro machines
Would the Mac Mini Pro would be the replacement for the iMac pro? I’ve got my fingers crossed, but I’m afraid it’s going to be stupid-expensive again, and missing the point of what professionals want. (Just like the trashcan mac.).
My current iMac is 8 years old, and came with 8 gig of ram. I had to upgrade it to 24 gig within a year, so I can’t imagine getting a mac with a 16 gig limit.
I don’t have ANY informational hardware details regarding the next generation of M1 chips. However, I would be dumbfounded if the next hardware update to the M series chips were limited to 16 GB RAM limit.