Apple discontinues iMac Pro, available ‘while supplies last’

With the Apple Online Store page for iMac Pro now sporting a “while supplies last” tagline, Apple appears to be on the verge of discontinuing the iMac Pro. Only the base model with no custom configurations is currently available.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

The ‌iMac Pro‌ launched in December 2017, and while there have been a few tweaks to the available configurations over the years, it has received no substantial hardware updates over its lifetime. As a result, we have been recommending for some time that users not purchase the ‌iMac Pro‌ as a high-end standard iMac currently offers a better value. It’s unclear whether the ‌iMac Pro‌ is being discontinued entirely or if Apple is selling through existing stock in advance of an update, but the unusual note about dwindling supplies suggests that the machine may indeed be on the verge of complete discontinuation.

MacDailyNews Take: Considered by many to be a stopgap machine to assuage “pro” users whole Apple scrambled to replace the Mac Pro after Apple’s lamentable “ignore the Mac professionals” period, for which the company eventually apologized, there is no longer a need for the iMac Pro. It’s emblematic of a mistake; a band-aid on a cancer. Sayonara.

Thankfully, Apple eventually woke up and we now have a real Mac Pro (can’t wait until models start dumping Intel for superior Apple Silicon)!