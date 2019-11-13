Apple announces Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available to order in December

Today, along with the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple also announced that the all-new Mac Pro, the world’s best pro desktop, and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world’s best pro display, will be available in December.
Designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability, Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world’s most powerful graphics card. Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point.
Pricing and Availability
Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999. Both will be available to order in December through apple.com. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available at apple.com/mac-pro and apple.com/pro-display-xdr.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll ignore how inexplicably long this took and focus on the powerful, beautiful beasts — both the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR — that’ll soon be here for Mac pros worldwide!
Also, “order in december” means, as expected, these will not ship this year.
Hmmmmm…
Maybe. Maybe the statement at WWDC that the upcoming Mac Pro “will be available this fall” actually meant “will be available for order this fall” so online orders can start on or before 22 December 2019.
I hope this is wrong with actual shipments — even in limited quantities — on or before 22 December 2019, but my confidence in this happening is waning.
Won’t sell more than a thousand each. Biggest flop in Apple history. Get real.
ill bet you a mac pro they sell over 50k in first year
If it doesn’t, Apple has only themselves to blame for driving so may pros away and into the willing arms of Windows PCs.
Apple is so predictable. Order in late December, with delivery no doubt in February or March 2020 as I’ve said before. So anti-climactic.
Oops, no room for hard drives or storage. Pros don’t need that right? Just upload your uncompressed 4k video to the cloud.
Mac Pro offers up to 4TB SSD internal storage and has four total Thunderbolt 3 ports (up to 40Gb/s) I/O.
Pros don’t store video on internal storage, amateur.
Hopefully Apple will have a build to order that has a cap of significantly more than 4 TB. It does not make sense for the new 16 inch MacBook Pro to have up through 8 TB internal and have the up coming Mac Pro ship with an absolute cap of 4 TB no matter how many TB ports it has.
https://eshop.macsales.com/item/OWC/S3D7E3GT2.0/
A 2 TB SSD from OWC costs $299. But where do I plug it in? And what will Apple charge for 2 TB?
Pros don’t store video on internal storage, amateur.
So then what do you recommend? Put it in a USB case that slows it down dramatically? A thunderbolt case that costs more than the drive itself? And wouldn’t the lack of external cables make it MORE reliable?
Being internal doesn’t hurt anything – it’s not BOOTING from your video storage drive that is important. Did Apple make you forget you can have more than one internal drive?
Ever heard of SANs?
Seriously. You ARE an amateur and not the target market for the MacPro.
No USB nor Thunderbolt case. It’s stored on storage servers where it belongs.
Collaborative workflows doesn’t work like thar and valuable content isn’t stored on a single drive. Get lost. Get real.
Mac Pro has Eight PCI Express slots. I think you can load up this machine with PCI SSDs in addition to the 4 TB internal memory. Please correct me if I’m wrong.