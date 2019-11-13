Apple announces Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available to order in December

Today, along with the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple also announced that the all-new Mac Pro, the world’s best pro desktop, and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world’s best pro display, will be available in December.

Designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability, Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world’s most powerful graphics card. Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point.

Pricing and Availability

Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999. Both will be available to order in December through apple.com. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available at apple.com/mac-pro and apple.com/pro-display-xdr.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll ignore how inexplicably long this took and focus on the powerful, beautiful beasts — both the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR — that’ll soon be here for Mac pros worldwide!