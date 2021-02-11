‘For All Mankind: Time Capsule,’ a new augmented reality experience based on the Apple TV+ space drama, is available today in the App Store

Available today, Apple’s new AR app “For All Mankind: Time Capsule” is a new augmented reality experience that brings the world of the popular Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind” right into the homes of fans to uncover memories from the lives of Danny Stevens (Casey Johnson) and his parents, astronauts Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones), in the decade between season one and season two. Through an interactive AR experience, fans join Danny as he examines keepsakes full of details about the off-screen lives of the characters and world of “For All Mankind,” where every object tells a story.

“AR presents a new and exciting opportunity to bring the world of ‘For All Mankind’ literally into the homes of the audience in a way that hasn’t been possible before,” said Ron Moore, creator and executive producer of “For All Mankind,” in a statement. “I was intrigued from the very beginning at the idea that we could use AR to immerse the audience in the alternate history aspect of the series, explaining and illustrating some of the historical events and technological advances that are implied in the show but which we never had a chance to fully present. Using this technology allows the audience to immerse themselves into the series by interacting with objects, people and media in an impactful and meaningful way that will bring them even closer to world we’ve created.”

In the “For All Mankind: Time Capsule” experience, AR is used to establish a unique connection with the world of “For All Mankind,” allowing those who experience it to actually see and interact with the objects – and every AR object tells a story. A simple mixtape unveils how young love first began. A home Apple II computer is not only a place to play “Crater Quest,” but a place to read D-mail messages between Danny and his friend Kelly that hold secrets of the teens’ changing lives. On devices with a LiDAR scanner, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPad Pro, fans will be able to use an old slide projector that displays photos of Danny and some family photos of the Stevens, projected perfectly on any wall in their space. And items as ordinary as a newspaper and answering machine shed light on impactful events in the lives of Danny, Gordo and Tracy Stevens, revealing more about the alternate world of “For All Mankind” and what’s coming in season two.

“For All Mankind: Time Capsule” can be downloaded for free today from the App Store for iPhone or iPad in the US, and will be available in more regions later this month. Fans can catch up now on the entire first season of “For All Mankind” on Apple TV+. The 10-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, February 19, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.

“For All Mankind” explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline – a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

“For All Mankind” is created by Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore, and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert executive produce alongside Golden Globe Award nominee Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions and Nichole Beattie, David Weddle and Bradley Thompson. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: The For All Mankind: Time Capsule app is pretty cool. Give it a whirl. We love having those virtual Apple II computers on our desks!