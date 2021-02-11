Tom MacDonald’s ‘Fake Woke’ song removed from Apple Music

Tom MacDonald is a Canadian rapper who’s earned praise and scorn for his songs about race, political correctness, and other issues of the day. In the past week, MacDonald’s new song “Fake Woke” soared to No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes sales chart and earned a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” song was removed from Apple Music and the iTunes Store at some point on Wednesday night.
UPDATE: 3:35pm EDT: According to MacDonald, via his Instagram account, it looks like some sort of mistake, not censorship, happened: “It’ll be back up tomorrow. It’s not a censorship thing. All good.”
It looks like the song has also been removed from Amazon Music as a search for the song returns no result.
MacDonald’s artist pages do remain on Apple Music, iTunes Store, and Amazon Music, along with some of his other songs and albums.
Currently, “Fake Woke” by Tom MacDonald remains available on Alphabet/Google‘s You Tube:
“Fake Woke” Lyrics by Tom MacDonald:
[Verse 1]
I think it’s crazy I’m the one who they labelled as controversial
And Cardi B is the role model for 12-year-old girls
There’s rappers pushing Xanax at the top of the Billboard
But if I mention race in a song, I’m scared I’ll get killed for it
It’s backwards, it’s getting exponentially dumb
It’s more difficult to get a job than purchase a gun
Eminem used to gay bash and murder his mom
And now he doesn’t want fans if they voted for Trump
We’re ashamed to be American, you should probably love it
‘Cause you have the right to say it and not get strung up in public
As children, we were taught how to walk and talk
But the system wants adults to sit down and shut up
Cancel culture runs the world, now the planet went crazy
Label everything we say as homophobic or racist
If you’re white, then you’re privileged, guilty by association
All our childhood heroes got MeToo’d or they’re rapists
[Pre-Chorus 1]
They never freed the slaves, they realized that they don’t need the chains
They gave us tiny screens, we think we’re free ’cause we can’t see the cage
They knew the race war would be the game they need to play
For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame
[Chorus]
They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout feelings
They know they won’t tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout your feelings
[Verse 2]
I think it’s crazy all these people screaming facts, but they fake woke
Hate their neighbour ’cause he wears a mask or he stays home
Has a daughter, but his favourite artist said he slays hoes
Picks her up from school, music slaps on the way home
Censorship’s an issue ’cause they choose what they erase
There’s a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate
I think Black Lives Matter was the stupidest name
When the system’s screwing everyone exactly the same
I just wanna spend Thanksgiving Day with food and my family
Without being accused of celebrating native casualties
We got so divided, it’s black and white and political
Republicans are bigots, libtards if you’re liberal
There’s riots in our streets, and it’s just getting worse
Y’all screaming, “Defund the police”, y’all are genius for sure
They’re underfunded already, they’re way too busy to work
Order food and call the cops, see what reaches you first
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Segregation ended, that’s a lie in itself
That was a strategy to make us think they were tryin’ to help
They knew that racism was hot if they designed it to sell
We buy up every single box and divide us ourselves
[Chorus]
They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout feelings
They know they won’t tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout your feelings
[Verse 3]
Use violence to get peace and wonder why it isn’t working
That’s like sleeping with a football team to try and be a virgin
Politicians are for sale, and someone always makes the purchase
But you and I cannot afford it, our democracy is worthless
If a man has mental illness, call him crazy, say it silently
When country’s going crazy, we accept it as society
Get sick and take a pill when the side effects get you high
You get addicted like these rappers dyin’ fighting with sobriety
Censoring the facts turns our children into idiots
They claim it’s for our safety, I’ll tell you what it really is
Removing information that empowers all the citizens
The truth doesn’t damage points of view that are legitimate
They’re tryna change amen to amen and women
How’d we let ’em make praying a microaggression?
Instead of asking God for the strength to keep winnin’
We cheat to get ahead, and then we ask him for forgiveness
[Pre-Chorus 3]
Feminism used to be the most righteous of fights
But these days it feels like they secretly hate guys
I don’t trust anyone who bleeds for a week and don’t die
I’m just kiddin’, but everything else that I said is right
MacDailyNews Note: We have contacted Apple and Tom MacDonald for an explanation as to why the “Fake Woke” song is no longer available on Apple Music or the iTunes Store and will add it here when/if we get a response.
(We’ve updated our headline to reflect that the reason for the song’s disappearance is so far unknown.)
UPDATE: 3:35pm EDT: According to MacDonald, via his Instagram account, it looks like some sort of mistake, not censorship, happened: “It’ll be back up tomorrow. It’s not a censorship thing. All good.”
In the meantime, MacDonald has released his latest song, Cancelled which remains on Apple Music.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]
45 Comments
Seems like “Fake Woke” hit too close to home for Timmy the Wannabe Autocrat who claims to love free speech but really only loves speech with which he agrees, just like the classic hypocrite he so clearly is.
Hate speech and speech that you hate are 2 different things…
It’s all a publicity stunt.
https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2021/02/11/fake-woke-removed-from-itunes/
Responding to one fan, Tom explained on Instagram: “I’ve stated multiple times, it was an internal error on my part. It’ll be back soon.”
Great way to get publicity, pull in the apple name.
One problem: There is no statement from MacDonald’ on his Instagram page that says what that article claims.
McDonald just tweeted that the song is back on line. He has been saying since this morning that the problem was an “internal error” on his part. All of you guys who hate Apple management jumped to the conclusion that this was censorship. He is going to shoot back to the top of the charts thanks to all of you getting played.
You should all apologize. I won’t hold my breath.
Hey, his next song is called “Cancelled”… Maybe it’s all a publicity stunt. The artist removed “Fake Woke” himself and let people infer Apple “pulled” it. Look at all the free publicity he’s getting, all the extra views on his YouTube video of song (that is still available). Genius! I didn’t know him, now I do.
Even though this case looks like “some sort of mistake, not censorship,” Tim Cook set himself up for people to assume he’s the cause of censorship due to his past acts of censorship (Parler, for one example).
Censorship is performed by the govern…. nevermind conservatives gave up “facts” a long time ago. Carry on!
It’s getting really difficult to continue being an Apple loyalist these days…
Dell and Android for you see ya….
How about a Giant Phuq You, Danoxidizer? I love Apple but haite moroniq Farquhar-wheats like you, you Tim Cook teabag tickler.
@Danox Hey liberal f*ckturd, I shit on timmy’s apple by NEVER buying new products, which I haven’t for years. Still in the ecosystem but not giving them directly a single penny. Passive aggression against their IMBECILIC LIBERAL IDEALS! F– YOU and timmy!
This site publicizes Apple and Apple products and you provide this site ad revenue to continue doing so. So keep on doing your part!
What Da F* are you talking about??? Are you sniffing glue??
Kudos again to MacDailyNews for reporting this.
Cook opened a big can of worms with his obviously politically-inspired banning of Parler, clearly in cahoots with the rest of the Big Tech leftists. Now, it looks like he’s doing the same with MacDonald. This song surely must hit Tim right between the eyes.
I continue to wonder why do those, like Tim Cook, who benefit the most from capitalism, entrepreneurialism, and free enterprise want to wreck it with leftist, socialist, over-regulation?
The only logical answers I can come up with is that they either must feel guilty for being so vastly overpaid or they’re ignorant of the conditions that allowed them to become successful in the first place – or maybe they’ve already got theirs, so they don’t care that nobody else will be able to replicate their success in a socialist system?
Billionaires need cheap labour. Dems will help them with that and will never tax them anyway.
IT WAS A FALSE FLAG REMOVAL! The song isn’t even a conservative song, there’s so much LIBERAL LOVE in it you can’t ignore it!
Yeah right…it focuses on the nuttiness and hypocrisy promoted & guarded by the Left.
Rap artists have for decennia made the most atricous ‘songs’ containing incredible violent, anti-woman, homophobic, rape, drug and gang loving lyrics one can and can not imagine.
And all this time it is all still there, never pulled.
And now this gets removed? Protest lyrics are supposedly a one way street? Lady justice is not blind? Rules for one but not the other?
The word hypocrisy is not even remotely strong enough to describe what Apple is doing here. We need new words for these unfathomable acts of insincerity and double standards.
And leftists like Timmy wonder why middle america doesnt trust them. Pulling apps because you disagree with their politics and now censoring songs? This is Ok with leftists?
This is how trump was elected in the first place, a distrust of the status quo.
Bye, most have Microsoft and Android anyway.
Danox, please give a reply to the poster’s content, instead of passively shrugging off to MS and Android. You imply what’s happening is inconsequential. Remember, it’s the largest (or 2nd) market cap company in the World. This is not about phones, or technology.
To copy a brilliant post from above:
“Hate speech and speech that you hate are 2 different things”
Free speech is being turned inside out.
Free Speech is not touched by Apple UNLESS Apple is your government. IS Apple your government? Because if so, I’m thinking you don’t know what government is.
What I find absolutely HILARIOUS is that conSnowflakes are ready to cry over EVERY little thing that happens.
Tech tyrant. This infuriates me. This stuff won’t end well.
Won’t end well for you using inferior tech and no science….
Danox – pound salt. PS https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2021/02/11/fake-woke-removed-from-itunes/
Danox is a chicken shyte pussycat
WOW! Free speech now has interpretations for everyone to be the judge on? I can find a TON of songs that lyrics I don’t agree with, but I don’t ask them to be censored. Life SHOULD be about freedoms. Freedom to speak. Freedom to listen. Freedom to ignore.
Maybe Tim Cook should go re-visit what freedoms mean, and stay out of politics with his decisions. Doesn’t he have a company to run? Here Tim, my advice, why not focus NOW on manufacturing your 2021 holiday product inventory so you can meet the demand. Something you have missed every single year since you have been a CEO. As a major shareholder, I am not happy to watch you jump on social issues, with your agenda, and see a lack of product inventory every single holiday quarter. Tim, be a CEO that focuses on your products and growth; and let the jackasses play politics. MOST of your customer do not want to be involved with politics; we want products and growth.
Free Speech… as listed in the Constitution… refers to the GOVERNMENT limiting speech. If the GOVERNMENT had the song removed from every music service in existence… CENSORSHIP AND IMPINGING on Free Speech rights.
A song disappearing, temporarily, from ONE music service accidentally… not even remotely censorship.
While completely believable that the tech tyrants got hit too close to home – Tom says it was his fault – it will be back soon. https://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2021/02/11/fake-woke-removed-from-itunes/
Oopsie. Hope this is true.
WAIT, FACTS? DON’T COME AROUND HERE WITH YOUR FACTS UNLESS THE FACTS ARE…
That Soros and his cabal of naptime enthusiasts are showing their followers their strength by not only having this guy remove the song at the height of it’s popularity, but by also forcing him to say it was HIS fault rather than lay the blame at the feet of the godless heathens that are now controlling him.
However, if you look very closely at the text of his “message”
“I’ve stated multiple times, it was an internal error on my part. It’ll be back soon.“
and then apply the methods that, if you follow QAnon, you are ALREADY aware of (I’m not going to repeat those here), the REAL message he’s sending is…
“Trump Rise March 2021, keep the faith, stand back and stand by”
TRUST THE PAN!
Apple is the new China. Disgusting. Censoring. Bastards.
Past time for Cook to be “pulled” from Apple
Since his next song is called “Cancelled”… Maybe it’s all a PR stunt. The artist removed the song himself and lets his fans infer Apple “pulled” the song. Look at all the free publicity he’s getting, more views of his YouTube video (that is still up). It’s genius, if planned. I didn’t know who this guy was but now I do!
Pretty much. I mean, these days conSnowflakes will rally around ANYONE as long as they say that a liberal agenda is keeping them down. Gotta make those sales while the time is right!
Sadly censorship from these mega media companies is now out of control. I have not heard the song but reading the words was brilliant and he is so on point. Music is supposed to push things but everything he says here is not radical it’s just real.
There is a silent majority who don’t support BLM or all the other riot enforced trends pushed by the noisy woke idiots. Those that disagree with BLM or woke culture are not racist or uneducated they just don’t force and scream their agenda or attack others opinions with hate and name calling hitch is what the woke lot do.
Sadly, conservatives continue to misunderstand both censorship and Free Speech. Their lack of intelligence is out of control.
“Those that disagree with BLM or woke culture are not racist or uneducated they just…”
Are in broad agreement with people that ARE racist and uneducated. Which goes back to misunderstanding the terms “censorship” and “Free Speech” 🙂
The only thing demonstrating a narrow mind and lack of intelligence is your bigoted and you generalized hate comment ..
Look in the mirror… maybe u will recognize where the “lack” at so many levels comes from!
Your Type!
These lyrics are like Orwell’s 1984 and Public Enemy, the hall of fame rap group. Nothing wrong with free expression.
I hope it’s only an internal issue like it’s being suggested but if it’s an iTunes internal issue, why is it also off Spotify? I thought they were separate companies. Unless there is true hate speech involved, which there isn’t in this song, then it is entirely inappropriate to censor music.
A lot of artists use tools that automatically coordinate the releases to multiple stream providers (because doing each one manually is a pain). Provide the wrong input to the automatic tool and you take down your own song.
Moron ALERT! Danox is in the building……