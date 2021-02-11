Netflix co-founder: Apple TV+ ‘has no excuse’ in streaming wars lag

“I completely have the deepest respect right now for Disney,” Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph told Yahoo Finance during a recent interview. Calling Disney’s efforts “pretty clever, Randolph says “what they’re in some ways doing is emulating the Netflix playbook.” As for Apple TV+, the Netflix co-founder says Apple has “no excuse” for lagging in the streaming wars and needs to do more.
“We’re seeing the new rules of the game developing. This is not just announcing, this is not just having a promotion — what you have to demonstrate is that you have the content, content content,” Randolph explained. “And it’s not just a few things. You have to have a continuous slate of new things coming out. It’s really a war of who’s prepared to make the content.”
Currently, a free year of Apple TV Plus is gifted to buyers of its hardware devices with the hope of renewal. But according to MoffettNathanson’s Q4 2020 SVOD Tracker report, 29% of those who signed up through a free offer said they do not plan to resubscribe once the promotional period expires.
“If Apple spent one quarter as much time on content as they do on giveaways they really could play,” Randolph said, noting the company’s $2 trillion-plus market cap and $200 billion cash on hand. “They have no excuse [and] they’re still not in it with both feet. They really have to do the entrepreneurial thing and walk up to the edge of the cliff and jump.”
“Right now they have the highest churn rate. You can’t keep replacing people, you’ve got to give them a reason to stay,” he concluded.
MacDailyNews Take: Slow and steady wins the race. Apple is focused on quality over quantity. What good is a huge library of middling to junk fare that nobody wants to watch? Apple in just over a year has already spawned several critically-acclaimed, award-winning hits, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Greyhound, Servant, Defending Jacob, Dickinson, and more.
As Apple keeps adding quality content to Apple TV+, it will get stickier. In year two Apple TV+ will already have an established library of quality content that people actually like and want to watch. It’ll only get better with time.
And, by the way, Apple TV+ only costs $4.99/month in full 4K quality, not $17.99/month like Netflix.
The pandemic hit Apple’s production just when they were getting started. Let’s see what happens in the future.
It’s also possible that the pandemic helped Apple+ as well as other streaming platforms gain user eyeballs and the ‘real’ battle for users will come when Covid is under control. Part of the stickiness of these platforms is having compelling content the user hasn’t viewed yet. A back library helps considerably in that regard.
I tried watching Ted Lasso and he is so damn stupid I cannot watch it….I don’t know how anyone does…
Well that just proves you’re a Snickers filled with peanuts. You are the first person to slam Ted, makes you a scummy person I’m glad I don’t know personally. Screwww Disney and screwww you.
My! My!
Between Disney+ and AppleTV+ it’s Disney I’m more likely to cancel.
Once I’d re-watched a few Marvel movies, The Mandalorian is the only reason I’m staying. Season 3 is a long way off. They’d better get a bunch of other StarWars series off the ground, and quickly.
Could Apple have hustled a little more? Yes. Feels way too long to wait for season 2 of For All Mankind, The Morning Show, and Mythic Quest. And waiting for Ted Lasso will be painful.
Could Apple hav bought a back catalogue? Sure. But then it would be one more streaming service I’m wading through too much junk on. Netflix has a great balance, and it will be our staple for some time. But it took them a whole decade of original productions to get here.
I understand in addition to a new season of Mandalorian, Disney+ will have 3 Star Wars spin-off series featuring Boba Fett, Asoka, and the Rangers respectively.
$5 is good. The quality is great. But if I can watch the whole library within two months, I kinda wonder why I should sign up for a longer time.
By the way, I think Disney+ also has a very limited library. It took me one month to watch everything that was of interest to me and then I quit. D+ is worth it if you have kids up to middle school age.
Apple is the king of censorship and the schoolyard bully of the content business. Lots of leftist trash and every day Apple pisses of 80 million US customers with their Nazi tactics. No Republican should buy a single thing from Apple since Apple has put out the NO REPUBLICANS WELCOME HERE sign. So, FUCK APPLE.
republicans are the ones that stopped believing in America and started terrorism against the government there, right? Do you think terrorists have much time for streaming content anyways? And you’d have to be pretty dumb to think anyone is going to cater to you when you’re a terrorist.
Apple does need more content. Emphasize good writing not Political Correctness. Stop trying to preach and virtue signal. Make entertaining and thoughtful stories. It’s harder than making cool cgi and musical soundtracks. Invest in better writing.
The Content Wars are just beginning. Lot of innings to go. As strategic moves are made and the noose tightens around various studios and services get squeezed for profits, Apple will be in a position to acquire them. Content is the domain of the truly big players with the deepest of pockets.
I think Apple+ is below average. I thought they would be better. The pandemic may have hurt their production schedule. This idea of quality story telling over quantity sounds good to me, but I don’t know if its practical. I personally try not to watch filler TV, but a lot of people do.
That said, Apple+ was like HBO BEFORE it became HBO Max. I watch one or two movies or shows a month, maybe 3, now. When I’m bored with the same titles on Netflix, I’ll go see if there’s anything new on Apple+ and HBO Max (just the HBO piece.) And I augment with PBS and believe it or not I find a lot of great free movies on Tubi, Crackle, Peacock and Pluto. I dropped YouTube TV and get live local TV for Locast.org.
Great example of Content is King – Discovery+. Will probably pick that up for my wife who loves HGTV, Travel, Food, etc. Cheap.