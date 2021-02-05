Harvard Business Review blasts Facebook’s misleading campaign against Apple’s privacy policy

Apple will soon require consumers to opt in if they want to allow businesses to track their data and use it for personalized advertising. Facebook is fighting this privacy decision with an aggressive ad campaign, citing evidence that the decision will hurt small businesses. But, Harvard Business Review says that evidence turns out to be false, “as Facebook surely knows.”

Bart de Langhe and Stefano Puntoni for Harvard Business Review:

Facebook’s central claim is that small businesses will lose revenues if they can’t use personalized ads. “Without personalized ads,” the company says in its ads and on its website, “Facebook data shows that the average small business advertiser stands to see a cut of over 60% in their sales for every dollar they spend.” It’s an eye-popping figure, and one that suggests that Apple’s pro-privacy policy is poised to deal a devastating blow to small businesses. But where does the data for this apocalyptic claim come from? And does it hold up under scrutiny? To properly evaluate this claim, you first need to understand the popular metric that Facebook used here to quantify advertising success: return on ad spend, or ROAS. The metric indicates the amount of revenues associated with advertising — but it does not indicate the amount of revenues caused by advertising… That isn’t the only problem with Facebook’s argument. According to Facebook, Apple’s decision is especially damaging during this pandemic, because, as Facebook’s ads and website state, “Forty-four percent of small to medium businesses started or increased their usage of personalized ads on social media during the pandemic, according to a new Deloitte study.” That number seemed off to us, so we took a close look at the Deloitte study — and discovered that Facebook reported the number incorrectly.

MacDailyNews Take: Facebook lie? Say it ain’t so, Joe!

And, if they’re not lying, they conveniently made a “mistake” that, of course, benefited them. Funny how those sort of blatantly obvious “mistakes” always seem to benefit those who make them, innit?

Facebook is to privacy as Chernobyl is to nuclear power. — MacDailyNews, February 3, 2021

All of these “social media” platforms – Twitter, Parler, Facebook – are cancers on society. They are clearly eating society from the inside out. There’s something unsavory within human nature that “digital distance” amplifies to the point of disgust.

If you quit these cancers you will quickly realize what they are and what they do. You will be happier and healthier to have excised them from your life.

We haven’t had personal Twitter or Facebook accounts for many years now. And very happily so. — MacDailyNews, January 9, 2021

The high level of panic that Apple has induced into the Facebook cancer is heartening. — MacDailyNews, February 1, 2021