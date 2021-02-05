Apple TV+ hit comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’ drives worldwide acclaim

Since its debut only six months ago, the hit original Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso’’ has become a standout among fans and awards voters around the world.

The AFI Award-honored Television Program of the Year and freshman comedy series has landed awards nominations from SAG, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Writers Guild of America, in addition to the previously announced honors from the Critics Choice Association. Series creator and star Jason Sudeikis also received his first-ever Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for his role, and the cast has been nominated by the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The nominations in the comedy series categories follow Apple’s Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award wins last year in the drama series categories for “The Morning Show,” which also received Golden Globe Award nominations last year for Outstanding Television Series, Drama, as well as Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series for stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Including today’s recognitions, Apple has been honored with a total of 224 awards nominations and accolades, and 61 awards wins since its global launch just over a year ago. Apple also recently received Golden Globe Award nominations for Apple Original films “Wolfwalkers” and “On The Rocks,” and has received awards honors including a Peabody Award for “Dickinson,” an NAACP Image Award for “Truth Be Told,” and three Film Independent Spirit Award nominations for “Little America.”

Breakout hit comedy series “Ted Lasso” has struck a chord with audiences, and has been lauded across a number of voting groups and been named one of the “Best Shows of 2020” by countless publications, including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, USA Today, NPR, The Atlantic, Variety, Indiewire, Entertainment Weekly and People Magazine.

Following its premiere in August 2020, the accolades with which “Ted Lasso” has been honored:

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS NOMINATIONS

• Best Comedy Series

• Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

• Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

AFI

• Television Programs of the Year – WINNER

GOLDEN GLOBES NOMINATIONS

• Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

• Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Jason Sudeikis

WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA NOMINATIONS

• Best Comedy Series

• Best New Series

• Best Episodic Comedy – “Pilot”

SAG AWARD NOMINATIONS

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

• Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The critically acclaimed Apple Original comedy series “Ted Lasso’’ stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service.

MacDailyNews Take: Series creator Bill Lawrence said back in December that Ted Lasso was likely to end after just season 3 because Sudeikis has a family, and likely will not want to be spending half of each year an ocean apart from his kids.

We scoffed, “Negotiating tactic. Ted (and Jason), lured by big money in America, can easily move back home to coach a Major League Soccer team in the U.S.A.”

There is no way on earth that Apple is letting their first breakout Apple TV+ hit close up shop after only three seasons.