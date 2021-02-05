‘The Snoopy Show’ debuts globally on Apple TV+

“The Snoopy Show” is a new animated series for kids and families that debuts globally on Apple TV+ on February 5th. “The Snoopy Show” stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures.

Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He’s surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy. Based upon the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

Reuters:

The show itself will stay grounded in traditions that have charmed fans for 70 years, said Jean Schulz, widow of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz. Plot lines are mined from decades of Peanuts comic strips. Some reveal the backstories of well-known characters, including how Charlie Brown and Snoopy met and how Snoopy and Woodstock became pals. Each episode will contain three, seven-minute vignettes. Jean Schulz said the show intentionally avoids modern devices, to stay true to the comic. “We always felt that to put a cell phone in Charlie Brown’s hand … just didn’t fit,” she said. In the new series, “it’s the old handset on the table when the phone rings.”

