Analyst: ‘Apple Car’ will not have a steering wheel

Morgan Stanley automotive analysts claim that the “Apple Car” will be fully autonomous and likely lack a steering wheel. Apple’s vehicle(s) will be a major rival to Tesla, the analyst added.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Morgan Stanley Auto & Shared Mobility analyst Adam Jones shared some thoughts on the implications of Apple’s entry into the car market.

Users who are expecting a traditional automotive experience may want to think again. “Don’t expecting steering wheels,” Jones said.

“We have a hard time imagining Apple entering the automotive market with a vehicle design that involves human intervention in the driving process,” Jones writes. “Just our view but an Apple car with a steering wheel is like an iPhone with physical buttons and a coiled rubber cord connected to a wall. If we’re right, then this could really turbocharge investor appreciation on the AV timeline.”