Analyst: ‘Apple Car’ will not have a steering wheel

Morgan Stanley automotive analysts claim that the “Apple Car” will be fully autonomous and likely lack a steering wheel. Apple’s vehicle(s) will be a major rival to Tesla, the analyst added.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Morgan Stanley Auto & Shared Mobility analyst Adam Jones shared some thoughts on the implications of Apple’s entry into the car market.
Users who are expecting a traditional automotive experience may want to think again. “Don’t expecting steering wheels,” Jones said.
“We have a hard time imagining Apple entering the automotive market with a vehicle design that involves human intervention in the driving process,” Jones writes. “Just our view but an Apple car with a steering wheel is like an iPhone with physical buttons and a coiled rubber cord connected to a wall. If we’re right, then this could really turbocharge investor appreciation on the AV timeline.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Car will have a steering wheel (and other human controls like brakes, etc.) because Apple will want people to actually buy them.
Better have a siren and flashing lights then.
I’ll settle for a command line.
It also will not have a BARKING CHANCE IN SNOW.
If the first car is a “last mile” delivery car, it might not have a steering wheel to prevent theft. Passenger cars without driver input would be a bad idea and are likely illegal at this point.
“OS X won’t have a command line.”
Doesn’t surprise me considering we are talking about a company that created a “hockey puck” mouse, that left people saying ‘what were they thinking?’
Coming from some extensive aviation experience I can tell you that “autopilot systems” do FAIL, do go down for unexplained reasons etc etc etc. When that occurs someone must manually take the “controls”…!!!
THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL ANYBODY WITH A BRAIN WOULD CONSIDER A VEHICLE WITHOUT DRIVER CONTROLS……………………….
PERIOD.
Don’t tell that to all the morons slobbering over the prospect of autonomous vehicles, they hate using their pea brains so they hand the decision making over to their fake god Elon (or Tim).
It’ll have a steering wheel, but to brake you have to hold Ctrl while pressing the one pedal.
hahahahaha
Enter the Apple “joy stick” driving mechanism. Steering wheel, gear shift, brake and gas pedal, blinker all in one.
Agreed. Maybe not a steering “wheel” per se, but it will definitely have some sort of manual steering device; otherwise the car would be totally USELESS at $275,000.
There will be an app for that.
Since Tesla is way ahead it would be interesting to see what Apple comes up with – well maybe its not apple but Hyndai-Kia. It makes you wonder – since Apple is moving everything in house – i.e. fabricating their own CPUs why are they “outsourcing” the automobile.
‘Apple Car will have a steering wheel (and other human controls like brakes, etc.) because Apple will want people to actually buy them.’
Exactly. I am so weary of millennial/gen z Silicon Valley fantasy/disconnect from reality and the laws of physics I could spew. It’s just going to be a car. That’s it. Sigh. Remember when people in the Valley actually did stuff that was cool and useful? If you fall into either of those cohorts, you probably don’t. :/
Anyway, if they fallow in Tesla’s footsteps, and charge solid gold prices, you won’t see many of them outside of the West Coast. I think I may have seen a Tesla, even this far along, in my city maybe once. I do frequent California though, and there you will see a few more, though still not in any kind of preponderance. Who knew the new Pippin would be a car?
Oh please, guessing that the Apple Car would not have a steering wheel is just ridiculous. Automobiles and trucks have had steering wheels forever and the Apple vehicle will not buck that trend on their first vehicle. Will it have lots of computer like features, yes it will. Based upon who Apple has hired for this project, this will be a good first attempt but catching Tesla on the initial car is probably not going to happen. I am all for more competition and choices in the EV market.
Will it have a notch?
Of course could because you’ll control the car with your iPhone. Thank God Joni is not around anymore it would be 2 x 4 and 80% of the American population couldn’t sit in it
The steering wheel will also have touch abilities to control things in a clear way. To scroll a song you slide two fingers along the top.
No steering wheel? That’s fine. Just as long as they have double the amount of airbags for driver and passengers. If Apple provides me with a PS4-style controller to control AppleCar, I shouldn’t have much of a problem with the many years I’ve been playing Gran Turismo. I can drive perfectly for hours at high-speed with a PS4 controller, so it would be very natural and comfortable for me.
I’m sure there are laws that require a car have a steering wheel, so AppleCar will certainly have a steering wheel.
Maybe Apple doesn’t want people to buy them!
There’s much more value in a car than can be captured through a sale. Cars mostly sit around doing nothing, so there’s a limit to what people will pay for one. There’s much more value in a passenger mile, but it will take an innovative as-a-service model to unlock it.