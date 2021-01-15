Apple begins early work on a foldable iPhone

While planning only minor “S year” changes for the 2021 iPhone line, Apple has begun early work on an iPhone with a foldable screen, Bloomberg News reports, citing “a person familiar with the work.”

In late December, Taiwan’s Economic Daily News reported that two of Apple’s foldable iPhone prototypes had passed the company’s durability tests.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The Cupertino, California-based company has developed prototype foldable screens for internal testing, but hasn’t solidified plans to actually launch a foldable iPhone. The development work hasn’t expanded beyond a display, meaning Apple doesn’t yet have full handset prototypes in its labs, according to a person familiar with the work, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Apple has internally discussed a number of foldable screen sizes, including one that unfolds to a similar size as the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Current foldable phones have screens that are from 6 and 8 inches unfolded. Apple isn’t planning major changes for this year’s iPhone line given the enhancements made to the smartphone in 2020, including 5G and new designs, according to people familiar with the situation. Inside Apple, engineers consider the next iPhones another “S” version of the device, the nomenclature typically given to new iPhones with minor upgrades… Though overall changes will be minor, Apple is still testing a key upgrade for 2021: an in-screen fingerprint reader. This would add a new method for users to unlock their iPhone, going beyond a passcode and Face ID facial recognition.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s no reason to change what’s very close to perfection, at least when it comes to our iPhone 12 Pro Max units, but call them “iPhone 13,” market them with a “lucky” twist, and you’ll sell millions more than if it were saddled with an “S” (translation: no big deal) nomenclature.

As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019

We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019

If and when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, they’ll be showing the world how it should be done and what to copy going forward. As usual. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019