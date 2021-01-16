Apple’s 2021 iMac redesign to deliver ‘one of the biggest visual updates this year’

In 2021 Apple is preparing the first redesign of its iconic iMac all-in-one desktop computer since 2012, as the company upgrades from outmoded, hot, and slow Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the plans.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The new models will slim down the thick black borders around the screen and do away with the sizable metal chin area in favor of a design similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor. These iMacs will have a flat back, moving away from the curved rear of the current iMac. Apple is planning to launch two versions — codenamed J456 and J457 — to replace the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch models later this year…

The new models will use next-generation versions of Apple’s Mac processors like the upcoming 2021 MacBook Pros. The iMac redesign will be one of the biggest visual updates to any Apple product this year, according to people familiar with the company’s roadmap.

MacDailyNews Take: 8+ years is a long time to go with one case design, but the current design, with its friction-stir welded aluminum, has held up so well, we can’t blame Apple for riding it for so long. The upgrade to Apple Silicon makes for the perfect time to finally redesign one of Apple’s most-iconic Macs ever – and to finally lose the Jay Leno chin.