Apple extends Apple TV+ free trials, subscribers now get free access until July 2021

Once again, Apple has extended the free period for the Apple TV+ 1-year free trials that come with select new hardware purchase. With the latest announcement, users with an Apple TV+ subscription that was set to expire between now and June will instead expire in July 2021.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The first TV+ extension was announced in October and pushed the first wave of free trial renewals out to February. The new extension means that anyone who didn’t already cancel their subscription will now be able to use it for free for six additional months.

Any current customers with free trials set to end in the February to June period will now see those subscription renewals pushed out to July. Similarly, customers with an annual subscription that expires between February and June will also get the same additional months of service at no additional charge.

Apple will notify all eligible customers of the extension via email in the next couple of weeks. Like last time, the company will be compensating existing subscribers with credit refunds…