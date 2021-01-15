Apple extends Apple TV+ free trials, subscribers now get free access until July 2021

Once again, Apple has extended the free period for the Apple TV+ 1-year free trials that come with select new hardware purchase. With the latest announcement, users with an Apple TV+ subscription that was set to expire between now and June will instead expire in July 2021.
The first TV+ extension was announced in October and pushed the first wave of free trial renewals out to February. The new extension means that anyone who didn’t already cancel their subscription will now be able to use it for free for six additional months.
Any current customers with free trials set to end in the February to June period will now see those subscription renewals pushed out to July. Similarly, customers with an annual subscription that expires between February and June will also get the same additional months of service at no additional charge.
Apple will notify all eligible customers of the extension via email in the next couple of weeks. Like last time, the company will be compensating existing subscribers with credit refunds…
MacDailyNews Note: How the credit refunds work for subscribers is explained in the full article. This extension and credit for Apple TV+ free trials also applies to paying Apple One bundle subscribers.
3 Comments
I’m guessing this is because the lack of original content. I’m on a free trial, and think the images out of my 4KATV are super, but the UI still needs work… but then.. ALL the UI’s of streaming services need work. a LOT of work.
I have deplatformed all Apple services. I used to pay for Apple Music, then the big BUNDLE with all the stuff. Cancelled it when Timmy Cook turned Apple into a communist front group. I canceled an order for a new Apple Watch and an upgrade of my iPhone 11 to the 12. I have also destroyed my titanium Apple Card. When Apple agrees to my Terms and Conditions I may consider resuming business, but that will only be after Apple completes a 6 month probationary period with no violations of the Constitution and zero added support for the racist Marxist Black Lives Matter terrorist group.
Don’t hold back, tell us how you really feel.