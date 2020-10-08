Apple said to be extending Apple TV+ free trial until end of February 2021

Apple TV+ launched on November 1, 2019, so those of us Day One’ers on the yearlong free trial would soon see it end. However, due to something called COVID-19 (whatever that is) Apple has announced that they will be extending the free trial to the end of February 2021 for all users.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

This means that those who started the free trial between November 2019 and January 2020 will receive some extra months, up to three, free on the service. Anyone paying for Apple TV+ during the three month period between November 1st and March 1st will receive store credit as well.

Simply, Apple is giving everyone an additional three months free of Apple TV+. This is likely due to the effects of coronavirus slowing production of their original series.

Season two of “Dickinson” won’t premiere until January 8, and For All Mankind received a trailer with no date. Apple offering a renewed free trial will enable users to catch up on old series and watch the premiere of season two before having to pay again.

Those paying annual rates will have three months added to the back end, and those paying monthly rates will have that amount refunded as store credit to the account.