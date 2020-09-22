Apple Mac again leads in personal computer customer satisfaction

Apple’s Mac once again leads in personal computer customer satisfaction as Americans spending more time on their personal computers at home after COVID-19 lockdowns have made remote working, online education, and at-home entertainment “the new normal.” But while those needs contribute to higher demand for PCs, the longer-term impact remains to be seen.

After climbing 1.3% last year, customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets) – is steady at 78 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Household Appliance and Electronics Report 2019-2020.

Desktop computer users remain more satisfied (with an ACSI score of 80) than both laptop and tablet users, despite slipping 1% year over year. Satisfaction with laptops is the lowest at 77, while tablets fall in between with a score of 78.

“While user satisfaction with PCs has been relatively steady since 2010, COVID-19 opened customers’ eyes to what they were missing. Part of the PC sales revival stems from users upgrading older machines,” said David VanAmburg, Managing Director at the ACSI, in a statement. “As customers’ use of PCs increases, they’re likely to be even more critical of their devices. PC manufacturers would do well to implement customer feedback to keep satisfaction high and build loyalty.”

Apple continues to hold the top spot with an ACSI score of 82. Samsung comes in second place with 81. Acer inches up 1% to tie Amazon (down 1%) for third place at 78.

Three PC makers fall just below the industry average with scores of 77: ASUS (up 1%), HP (down 1%), and Dell (unchanged). Close by, Lenovo and the group of smaller PC makers both move up 3% to 76.

Toshiba sits at the bottom of the industry, down 3% to 75. As of August 2020, Toshiba has exited the market, transferring its remaining stake in its personal computer business over to Sharp.

MacDailyNews Take: People who use Samsung PCs and tablets have no idea what the Mac or iPad is (or they’d own them) and therefore have no basis for comparison.

A person living in a tarpaper shack is happy they don’t get wet when it rains. They have no idea what it’s like to live in a palace.

If these hapless Samsung sufferers actually tried and used a Mac and/or iPad, Samsung’s PC and tablet scores would rapidly descend to PC industry average mediocrity where they belong.

Anybody who thinks a PC from a South Korean dishwasher maker is neck and neck with a Mac or a Samdung tablet is tied 🤣 with iPad, has no earthly idea what they’re talking about; they think they’re “satisfied,” but they’re really just morbidly unaware.