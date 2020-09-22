Apple granted two more patents for ‘Apple Glasses’

Apple has been granted two patents for its rumored “Apple Glasses,” an augmented reality / virtual reality / mixed reality head-mounted display.

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

Patent number 10,782,779 is for “feedback coordination for a virtual interaction” with the goal of making music playback on such a device the best possible. In the patent filing, Apple says that music processing systems —such as music processing systems in computer-generated reality (CGR) environments — should ideally strive to improve temporal precision in musical performances in order to enhance music quality and user experience… Patent number 10,783,706 is for “stereoscopic rendering of virtual 3D objects” and involves 360 degree rotation of VR images in Apple Glasses

MacDailyNews Take: The only question is when they’ll be unveiled: 2021 or 2022?

In November 2019, a report from The Information claimed Apple hosted a presentation in October which filled the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater, briefing staff on its augmented reality plans.

These plans include the launch of an AR headset in 2022, followed by a pair of sleeker AR glasses a year later, in 2023. This contradicts the expectations of the often-accurate Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has repeatedly said Apple’s first AR device will arrive in 2020. As 2019 draws to a close, we are inclined to believe the 2022-2023 timeline feels more realistic.

The report also claims the headsets will have a comfortable fit, and Apple will start speaking to developers about building software for the AR headset in 2021.