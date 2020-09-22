Apple CEO Cook impressed by employees’ remote work, foresees permanent changes

Apple CEO Tim Cook said during an interview at The Atlantic Festival on Monday that he’s been impressed by some employees remote work and predicted that some new work habits will remain after the pandemic.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Cook said Apple created products including new Apple Watches and iPads that are launching on time this year, despite the need for most employees to work away from the office due to COVID-19. Cook said he doesn’t believe Apple will “return to the way we were because we’ve found that there are some things that actually work really well virtually.”
Cook said 10% to 15% of Apple employees have gone back to the office and he hopes the majority of staff can return to the company’s new campus in Silicon Valley sometime next year.
The CEO said he goes into the office at different points during the week and he noted that remote work is “not like being together physically.” Working in the office sparks creativity such as during impromptu meetings, he added.
MacDailyNews Take: Too bad Apple didn’t have a remote teleconferencing service ready to go long before COVID-19 hit the world. They’ve had the technological knowhow to do a “Good Zoom” for decades now, based on QuickTime, iMessage, and FaceTime, but alas. That’s a big time opportunity squandered, because Apple brass didn’t see the value of remote work until they were forced to open their eyes.
Apple Park spaceship going up for rent?
That’s what I was thinking… There’s going to be a lot of empty offices in that beautiful new multi-billion dollar building if this is the new normal.
Nope, space for the homeless. We finished our $700k per unit homeless pods here in LA so this is next….
And when Apple makes a tele conference program watch the crying about antitrust, Apple can’t make every program, but they do have to curate their app store to have the best, and right the app store needs to be pruned back.
Why wait till 2021 to go back, the real Covid rate now in CA is really low… course you’d never know that listening to most media..
Santa Clara County new cases are down from their peak, thanks to the Tier Two (Red) restrictions in effect, but there are still over 100/day and the curve of reported deaths has not flattened significantly.
https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/dashboard-cases.asp
You’d be a great Gulag administrator.
And you are already great at denying reality. Facts are facts. As somebody recently pointed out, it is what it is—including the fact that if the US had handled the virus as well as Germany we would have 150,000 fewer deaths. Ignoring reasonable public health protocols now, rather than being as cautious as Apple, could cause hundreds of thousands more unnecessary deaths.
Yes, it’s a shame they didn’t improve on FaceTime before the virus hit, or saw the potential that Zoom was going to be & purchased it. Now Zoom is the standard & left Apple in the dust.