Apple shares outperform market on strong trading day

Shares of Apple rose 3.03% to $110.08 in Monday trading, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market overall, with the NASDAQ Composite Index falling slightly 0.13% to 10,778.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 1.84% to 27,147.70.

MarketWatch:

The stock’s rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Apple Inc. closed $27.90 below its 52-week high ($137.98), which the company reached on September 2nd.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Microsoft Corp. rose 1.07% to $202.54, Alphabet Inc. fell 1.44% to $1,430.14, and International Business Machines Corp. fell 2.04% to $120.25. Trading volume (192.8 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 179.2 M.