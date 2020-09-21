Even with new iPad Air here, iPad Pro still makes sense

With an all-new A14 processor, USB-C and all the other improvements inside Apple’s recently-announced iPad Air 4, Jonny Evans says the current generation iPad Pro still makes sense for certain buyers.

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

The new A14 chip inside the Air is fantastic, and actually delivers some advantages in contrast to the Pro, but the A12Z Bionic processor inside the higher end device actually delivers more performance where it matters.

That is because, while the iPad Air 4 processor is more recent, is more advanced and contains unique advantages such as the improved Neural Engine, the processor design is based on a six-core CPU supported by a four-core GPU.

That’s plenty of power for loads of tasks but doesn’t quite deliver the same latent power you’ll find in an iPad Pro, in which the A12Z Bionic chip delivers an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU…

My thinking is that iPad Air is absolutely now the best Apple tablet for most of us… but if you want a machine that’s fast and really has been custom-built for pro workflow, the Pro remains the device to seek.