Apple Watch with Micro LED likely 3-4 years away

According to Epistar chairman Lee Biing-jye, smartwatches will be the first major applications for micro LED with volume adoption likely to take place in 3-4 years.

There are smartwatch vendors showing interest in adopting micro LED displays, Lee said, adding a smartwatch screen resolution of about 300 x 300 is equivalent to 300,000 micro LED chips, which can be mass transferred in one go. It may take 4-5 years before micro LED sees volume adoption by TVs, Lee said Epistar has been developing micro LED epitaxy and chip technology with AU Optronics (AUO) supplying glass substrates.

Back in December 2019, DigiTimes reported that Taiwan-based supply chain makers including Epistar, General Interface Solution (GIS), Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT), Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect were poised to receive orders for components to be used in a 12.9-inch Mini LED iPad Pro that Apple was said to launch in calendar third-quarter 2020.

This adds further confirmation that Mini LED is ready for the type of high volume production Apple requires as, earlier in December 2019, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that Apple was planning four to six products with mini-LED displays over the next two to three years, including a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro for Q320.