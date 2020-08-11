Kanye West presidential campaign blames iPhone clock for missing election deadline

The Kanye West presidential campaign has blamed, among other things, an iPhone clock for missing the deadline to file nomination papers to be included on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin this Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd.

Danile Bice for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

West’s campaign is arguing he belongs on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin even if his campaign turned in his nomination signatures 14 seconds after the 5 p.m. deadline Aug. 4.

The 23-page document, filed Monday, says a state Elections Commission staffer told a West campaign aide that she turned in the nomination papers 14 seconds after the deadline. State law says the papers had to have been filed by “not later” than 5 p.m.

“The statutory provision does not distinguish between minutes and seconds,” lawyer Michael Curran of Spring Green said in the filing.

Beyond that, Curran argued that the nomination papers should count even if his campaign was late. He said West’s team was hindered by state election officials, who locked their agency’s door, and an “overly aggressive” media and Democratic operative…

The filing was made in response to two challenges to West’s nomination papers… Democrats are concerned a West candidacy could siphon votes from former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrat who is set to face Republican President Donald Trump in November. One Wisconsin Republican source says the goal is for West to get 107,000 votes here, about what Libertarian Gary Johnson did in 2016.

But in the response to the two complaints, West’s team argue that the rapper-turned-politician has come under fire because of his race. “People of color have long been marginalized in this country,” Curran wrote… Curran dismisses a video and tweet by a WISN-TV (Channel 12) reporter that Ruhland and her assistant entered the building 18 seconds after 5 p.m. Curran also challenged a video by a Democratic Party staffer that suggested they arrived about 20 seconds after the deadline.

That video, Curran said, used an iPhone clock to track Ruhland’s entrance. Curran said such clocks are notoriously faulty.