Supply chain ready for Apple adopting mini LED in next-gen high-end iPad Pro

Apple is looking towards adding Mini LED to its iPad Pro lineup in 2020, a new report concurs, with Epistar, GIS, TSMT, Zhen Ding Technology, and Flexium Interconnect poised to gain component orders from Apple.

DigiTimes:

Taiwan-based supply chain makers including Epistar, General Interface Solution (GIS), Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT), Zhen Ding Technology and Flexium Interconnect are poised to receive orders for components to be used in a 12.9-inch mini LED-backlit iPad Pro that Apple reportedly will launch in third-quarter 2020, the sources said.

MacDailyNews Take: This adds further confirmation that Mini LED is ready for the type of high volume production Appel requires as, earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that Apple is planning four to six products with mini-LED displays over the next two to three years, including a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro for Q320.