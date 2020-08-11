Montreal’s flagship Apple Store closed until further notice due to COVID-19

Apple Sainte-Catherine in Montreal is closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

A customer who brought in a MacBook for repairs on Thursday told CTV News she was told it would take between 24 hours and 10 days to be fixed – but a day later, was asked to pick up her MacBook from the store before 5pm the following day or it would otherwise remain with Apple until the store reopened.

Katelyn Thomas for CTV News:

In an email to CTV News, the company would not confirm if there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at the store, but said that “due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas.” Apple said “we take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

MacDailyNews Take: As expected, we’ll see retail outlets re-close, not just Apple Stores, as COVID-19 spikes occur around the country and the world.

Again, COVID-19 still exists, there is no vaccine, and it will be transmitted wherever transmission is possible.

Hence, we remain in a catch-22. We must have an economy and we’re in the midst of a pandemic. Both conditions will exist simultaneously until we have effective treatments and a vaccine, so try to be as safe as you can be – wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, etc.

The CDC guidelines for how to protect yourself and others — especially older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes and are at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 — are here.