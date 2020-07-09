Apple releases iOS 14 public beta

Apple today released iOS 14 public beta, which is the newest version of the iPhone’s operating system. Users enrolled in Apple’s beta program can try it out now, but beware, it’s a beta, so don’t install it on a “mission critical” iPhone. Use a test iPhone or wait for the official release of iOS 14 in a few months.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

This version of iOS isn’t for everyone — as beta software, it’s got bugs in it, and many users report these bugs to Apple so it can fix them before the official launch later this year. If you prize stability on your phone, you most likely want to wait until the fall release.

But if you’re curious or a tech enthusiast, it’s a good way to get ahead of some big changes coming to iPhones this fall. Here’s what’s new:

• Redesigned home screen with widgets

• App Library

• Picture-in-picture

• Less intrusive notifications for phone calls

• New Siri interface

• Translate app

• Web page translation in mobile Safari

• New Memoji avatars

• iMessage improvements

• Emoji search

There are lots of other changes to iOS 14 that are largely out of consumer sight, including new privacy features in Safari, better Siri suggestions and automation, and international features like redesigned keyboards for specific languages like Japanese.