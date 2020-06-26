Apple’s iOS 14 will help cure app hoarders

Apple’s iOS 14 promises to help app hoarders in a meaningful way with the App Library which makes it easier for users to get to all of their apps with a simple, easy-to-navigate view at the end of the Home Screen pages.

David Murphy for Lifehacker:

I have a lot of apps on my iPhone. You have a lot of apps on your iPhone. That’s just the of way life in the digital world. It’s gotten so bad that at one point, I had apps on my phone that weren’t even compatible with my iPhone X’s slim-bezel layout. I’ve had apps on my phone that were so old, they wouldn’t even run when I finally got around to organizing my device a bit.

Thankfully, iOS 14 is here (or will soon be, depending on your tastes for a beta), to deliver you extra help in managing all the crap you’ve installed on your iPhone… Upgrading to iOS 14 will tack on a brand-new “App Library” page at the very end of your Home screen’s pages—just keep swiping left to get there.

As you’ll see, there’s nothing for you to do in the App Library, organization-wise. All of the apps on your phone are already organized by whatever categories Apple feels suits them best…

Pull up your Settings app > Home Screen, and… Select “App Library only,” and anything you download will go on your device, but not onto any of your Home screen pages. It’s the setting you’ll want if you need a little extra protection against clutter, especially if you’ve already set up your (fewer?) Home screen pages with the exact apps and widgets you want.